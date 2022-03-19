Jacoby Brissett signs with Browns

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett has signed with the Cleveland Browns, according to a report earlier today from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Brissett, who was the backup to Tua Tagovailoa in Miami last year, is expected to serve as the backup behind Deshaun Watson in Cleveland. The Browns still have Baker Mayfield on the roster as well, but he is expected to be traded away from the club.

The Dolphins signed Teddy Bridgewater to backup Tagovailoa in 2022.

In his only season with the Dolphins, Brissett appeared in 11 games, starting five of them. He threw for 1,283 yards on a 62.7 percent completion rate, with five touchdowns and four interceptions. His five starts came as Tagovailoa dealt with broken ribs early in the season. Brissett is entering his seventh season in the NFL, beginning as a rookie third-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2016 before playing 2017 through 2020 with the Indianapolis Colts.

On Friday, the Browns sent first-round picks in 2022, 2023, and 20224, a 2023 third-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round selection to the Houston Texans in exchange for Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick. The move came a day after the Browns had been told they were out of consideration in a potential trade for Watson and after Mayfield formally demanded a trade from Cleveland. It appeared the Browns were going to try to mend the relationship with Mayfield, only to have Watson change his mind and waive his no-trade clause to join the Browns. Now, the Browns appear to have solidified their plans at the position with Watson and Brissett.

Cleveland traded quarterback Case Keenum to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday as well.

