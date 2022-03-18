NFL free agency 2022: Durham Smythe re-signing with Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are re-signing tight end Durham Smythe, bringing back their 2018 fourth-round draft pick. The news of Smythe’s return was first reported by Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki, who had advocated for this move throughout the offseason. Gesicki was Miami’s second-round pick in 2018 and the Dolphins placed the franchise tag on him for this season.

“Per a source close to the situation than anyone else (ME), The Miami Dolphins have Re-Signed and made the best signing of anyone across the league this free agency period and signed TE/QB Sneak Guru Durham Smythe to a 2 Year contract.” Gesicki wrote on Twitter. He included a video of Smythe scoring a touchdown, with Gesicki streaking down the sideline to celebrate the score. “This is all of South Florida now,” Gesicki added.

In his four seasons with the Dolphins, Smythe has appeared in 63 games with 41 starts. He has 73 career receptions for 680 yards with two touchdowns. He had career highs in receptions (34), yards (357), and yards per reception (10.5) last season.