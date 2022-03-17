Dolphins re-sign Brennan Scarlett in 2022 NFL free agency

The Miami Dolphins continue to get the band back together for the 2022 season. The team re-signed linebacker Brennan Scarlett on Thursday, according to his agent Henry Organ via NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. Scarlett joins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, linebacker Duke Riley, linebacker Sam Eguavoen, and safety Sheldrick Redwine as members of the 2021 defense who re-signed with the team rather than leaving via free agency. The Dolphins also tendered restricted free agent cornerback Nik Needham and exclusive rights free agent cornerback Elijah Campbell from the unit.

Other defensive players still on the free agent market from Miami’s 2021 roster are linebacker Vince Biegel, cornerback Justin Coleman, defensive tackle John Jenkins, safety Jason McCourty, and conerback Jamal Perry.

Scarlett joined the Dolphins in 2021 as a free agent after five seasons with the Houston Texans. He appeared in 13 games with four starts for the Dolphins, recording 19 tackles and a pass defensed on the year. He had a brief stint during the season on the injured reserve list with a knee injury. He has worked primarily as a rotational linebacker for the Dolphins and has special teams responsibilities.