NFL Free Agency 2022 | Dolphins interest in former Cowboys RT La’el Collins set to heat up after release from Dallas

A few days ago, I wrote an article pleading with the Miami Dolphins to trade for Dallas Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins. After all, Miami has more than a few holes to fill on the offensive line—and with a left-handed quarterback like Tua Tagovailoa—no position is more important than right tackle.

Unfortunately, the Dolphins won't be trading for Collins, and neither will any other NFL team, for that matter.

Instead, the Cowboys will be releasing the 28-year-old tackle, designating him a June 1st cut, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

With a post-June 1 designation, Dallas saves $10 million in cash and 2022 salary cap space, as opposed to $1.3M if he'd been traded. The other $8.7M in dead cap will hit in 2023. https://t.co/Dc6PV3HGO1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2022

Collins started ten games for the Cowboys in 2021 after serving a five-game suspension for trying to pay off one of the league's drug testers.

According to Pro Football Focus, the former Dallas right tackle allowed two sacks on 454 pass block attempts last season. He finished the season with an 82.9 overall grade. Collins would be a massive upgrade over Miami's current stable of offensive linemen and has experience playing guard if versatility is something you fancy.

Chris Grier and the Dolphins need to pull the trigger.

Missed the latest episode of Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show

But they won't be alone.

According to USA Today's Tyler Dragon, the Bengals and Dolphins are heavily interested in Collins.

I'm hearing the Dolphins are another team in the mix for Collins. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) March 17, 2022

New England, at one point, was in trade talks with the Cowboys. And I'm sure other teams will come out of the woodwork for a player as talented as Collins now that he is readily available on the open market.

Can the Dolphins land a whale like Collins or Armstead in the coming days?

Stay tuned!

Edit: Shortly after I hit publish, news broke that La’el Collins would be meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals.

OT La’el Collins visiting the #Bengals, sources tell me and @RapSheet — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2022

What are your thoughts on the Dolphins' moves so far this offseason? Do you think they'll land La'el Collins? What about Terron Armstead? Let us know in the comments section below!

Happy St. Patrick's Day!