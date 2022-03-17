Buffalo Bills sign Von Miller to multi-year deal

The Buffalo Bills are definitely looking to make a run to the Super Bowl in the next few years. In a surprise move on Wednesday, the team agreed to terms with free-agent edge rusher Von Miller, stealing the Super Bowl champion from the Los Angeles Rams. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the contract is a six-year deal worth $120 million, including $51.5 million in guarantees, with $45 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Miller joins the Bills after being an in-season acquisition for the Rams last year. Los Angeles sent the Denver Broncos picks in the second- and third-round of the 2022 NFL Draft for Miller back in November. He immediately upgraded their pass rush and helped them get to and win the Super Bowl. The Rams had wanted to re-sign Miller, but now he heads to Buffalo.

And now, the Miami Dolphins will have to face Miller twice per year for the next several seasons. Miami’s top need this offseason was already to upgrade their offensive line. Miller joining the Bills just makes addressing that need even more important for the Dolphins.

