Dolphins sign former 49ers wideout Trent Sherfield to a one-year deal

Another former 49er is making the cross-country trip to join new Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel in South Florida.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Miami is signing wide receiver Trent Sherfleid to a one-year deal. The move reunites Sherfield with McDaniel and wide receivers coach Wes Welker, both of whom Sherfield played under last season. Sherfield, 26, was signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2018. He spent three seasons with the Cardinals before joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2021.

Sherfield’s most productive season came during his rookie year when he corralled 19 receptions on 28 targets for 210 yards and one touchdown. He was a training camp and preseason star with the 49ers prior to this past season, showing particularly strong chemistry with rookie quarterback Trey Lance, but he was buried on the depth chart behind Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Jauan Jennings during the regular season. Sherfield managed 9 receptions for 87 yards and one touchdown in 2021. The fifth-year wideout also played a significant special teams role for the 49ers over the second half of last season, including in the team’s playoff run, which should help him compete for a roster spot in Miami.

Sherfield is the second former 49ers player in as many days to sign with the Dolphins. Running back Raheem Mostert, who had significant production playing under McDaniel when he was the run game coordinator with San Francisco, signed a one-year contract with Miami on Wednesday.

