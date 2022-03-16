Las Vegas Raiders signing wide receiver Mack Hollins in 2022 NFL free agency

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mack Hollins is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders as the 2022 NFL free agency period officially gets underway on Wednesday. The move marks the first Dolphins player to sign with another team this year, as Miami has been systematically re-signing many of their own free agents.

Hollins spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Dolphins after being claimed off waivers late in the 2019 season. He had previously spent the 2017 through 2019 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, who had selected him in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Hollins has turned into a special teams ace who provides some good depth play at wide receiver. He led the Dolphins in special teams tackles in 2021, along with recording 14 receptions for 223 yards with four touchdowns.

Hollins signed a one-year contract with the Raiders.

