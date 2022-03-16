 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins ink former 49ers RB Raheem Mostert on a one-year deal

The Dolphins added more depth to the running back room.

By Jake Mendel
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have now added a third free agent to its backfield.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the team is bringing in former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter added that it is a one-year deal worth $3.125 million. Mostert spent years working with new Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel while in San Francisco.

Mostert opted for season-ending surgery after a knee injury in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season. He carried the ball just two times for 20 yards before the injury.

Mostert has battled injury issues, playing in just eight games back in 2020. Despite the limited action, the tailback rushed for 521 yards and two touchdowns on 104 carries. Additionally, he caught 16 receptions for 156 yards.

McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier are working to rebuild Miami’s rushing attack and uniting Mostert with fellow free agents Alec Ingold and Chase Edmonds seems like a strong place to start.

