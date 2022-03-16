Dolphins ink former 49ers RB Raheem Mostert on a one-year deal

The Miami Dolphins have now added a third free agent to its backfield.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the team is bringing in former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert.

Dolphins are giving former 49ers’ RB Raheem Mostert a one-year, $3.125 million deal, per his agent @TesslerSports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

ESPN’s Adam Schefter added that it is a one-year deal worth $3.125 million. Mostert spent years working with new Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel while in San Francisco.

So Raheem Mostert 1st and 2nd down, Chase Edmonds 3rd down and 2 minute drill. — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) March 17, 2022

Mostert opted for season-ending surgery after a knee injury in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season. He carried the ball just two times for 20 yards before the injury.

Mostert has battled injury issues, playing in just eight games back in 2020. Despite the limited action, the tailback rushed for 521 yards and two touchdowns on 104 carries. Additionally, he caught 16 receptions for 156 yards.

RB Raheem Mostert to me on why he's going to MIA:



“Being familiar with the whole scheme, the head coach & the plan that he has for me moving forward is why I went there. He told me my role will be similar to what it was in San Francisco, but he still expects me to compete.” — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 17, 2022

McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier are working to rebuild Miami’s rushing attack and uniting Mostert with fellow free agents Alec Ingold and Chase Edmonds seems like a strong place to start.