Dolphins re-sign Sheldrick Redwine in 2022 free agency period

The Miami Dolphins are re-signing safety Sheldrick Redwine, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The one-year deal comes just ahead of the start of the NFL’s 2022 free agency period, with the official start to the league year and the signing period at 4 p.m. Eastern time. The Dolphins had chosen to not extend a restricted free agent tender on Redwine this year and he would have been free to sign with any team this afternoon, but now will stay in Miami.

Redwine joined the Dolphins mid-season last year when the team signed him from the Carolina Panthers practice squad. He spent time bouncing between Miami’s active roster and their practice squad throughout the second half of the season, appearing in four games for the Dolphins with two tackles.

He was originally a selection by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Miami. He spent two seasons with the club before being among the final roster cuts at the end of the 2021 training camp. A week into the season, he signed with the New York Jets, appearing in two games before being signed to the practice squad, then released in October. He was signed by the Panthers after that, spending two weeks there before joining Miami.