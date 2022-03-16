Dolphins bring back linebacker Sam Eguavoen on one-year deal

Just after twilight on the second day of the NFL’s free agency frenzy, the Miami Dolphins locked down another of the team’s own impending free agents. Per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald, Miami has agreed to terms with linebacker Sam Eguavoen on a one-year, $2 million contract. Eguavoen is the third veteran linebacker to be brought back during the NFL’s “legal tampering period,” as both Elandon Roberts and Duke Riley have been retained by the Dolphins as well.

Eguavoen, 29, joined the Dolphins back in 2019. He had been a star defender for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadien Football League for three years before taking his first NFL snap with Miami. Over three seasons with the Dolphins, Eguavoen has appeared in all 49 possible games, taking seven starts and contributing both on defense and special teams.

In 2021, Eguavoen played on 16% of Miami’s defensive snaps, accumulated 16 total tackles, 7 quarterback hits, and 0.5 sacks. He also returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown during Miami’s Week 18 win over the New England Patriots. Eguavoen played 60% of Miami’s special teams snaps.

Miami’s defense has remained largely intact despite the team having several players set to hit the open market. Starting edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah was signed minutes before the start of the “legal tampering period” to a four-year, $65 million deal, starting nickel corner Nik Needham was retained on the second-round tender, and all three of Roberts, Riley, and Eguavoen have been secured at the linebacker position.

It appears that Miami is aiming for continuity on defense while attempting to inject some extra juice on offense with the outside signings of running back Chase Edmonds, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, and offensive guard Connor Williams.

Follow Justin Hier on Twitter.