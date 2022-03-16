Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Resetting the Patriots cornerback depth chart after J.C. Jackson’s free agency departure - Pats Pulpit

While Jackson takes his talents to Los Angeles, New England is left looking for answers.





The Jets Had a Busy Opening Day of Free Agency - Gang Green Nation

It was an eventful start to free agency for the Jets on Monday.

The Jets added a pair of new starters in guard Laken Tomlinson and tight end CJ Uzomah. The team also retained the services of a pair...





2022 NFL Free Agency: ‘Watch the Bills’ in regards to Jarvis Landry - Buffalo Rumblings

Bills could be in the market for the receiver

AFC NORTH:

Pending free agents the Ravens could target at safety - Baltimore Beatdown

Finding a playmaking veteran free safety should be their primary focus when free agency begins and there are several intriguing options on the market.





Mitch Trubisky sends message to Steelers fans with coming to Pittsburgh - Behind the Steel Curtain

The new Steelers quarterback is excited and ready to start fresh in Pittsburgh.





Ted Karras leaving Patriots to join Bengals: NFL Free Agency News and Rumors - Cincy Jungle

The former New England Patriots starter is joining the Cincinnati Bengals to protect Joe Burrow.





Could the Browns pursue a trade for Deshaun Watson? Would they? Should they? - Dawgs By Nature

Veteran QB is now no longer a legal liability

AFC SOUTH:

The Value of Things: Coaching - Battle Red Blog

How do organizations go about finding the right fit at head coach?





Titans re-sign C Ben Jones to a two-year contract - Music City Miracles

According to multiple reports, the Tennessee Titans have re-signed starting center Ben Jones to a two-year contract worth a total of $14 million. Further financial details have yet to be released.





Report: Jaguars to sign Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars made a move to acquire a free agent receiver with some upside in Christian Kirk.





Report: Colts Still Have Interest Trading for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo - Stampede Blue

There continues to be smoke connecting Jimmy G. to Indy.

AFC WEST:

The Denver Broncos stole Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks - Mile High Report

Denver didn’t give up anywhere near what Wilson should have brought Seattle.





Chargers News: Bolts work magic, keep CB Jackson’s ‘22 cap hit to $8 mil - Bolts From The Blue

The cap isn’t real. It can’t be.





Raiders free agency: They connected to cornerbacks and wide receivers - Silver And Black Pride

We’re off and running





Chiefs signing safety Justin Reid to three-year deal; analysis, news - Arrowhead Pride

The acquisition of the 25-year-old means the end of the Tyrann Mathieu era in Kansas City.

NFC EAST:

Mark Glowinski signing: Giants make their first big move, sign ex-Colts guard - Big Blue View

GM Joe Schoen moves to upgrade the offensive line





Eagles will not place RFA tender on Alex Singleton, report says - Bleeding Green Nation

Philly is in jeopardy of losing a key contributor.





Report: “Doubtful” Cowboys get anything for La’el Collins, release “probable” - Blogging The Boys

One way or another, La’el Collins looks to be on the outs.





Washington Commanders extend OC Scott Turner's contract through 2024 - Hogs Haven

Scott Turner gets more time in Washington

NFC NORTH:

Rapoport: WR Davante Adams will not play on the tag in 2022 - Acme Packing Company

Rodgers watch over. Adams watch begins.





Lions free agency: Contract details for Tracy Walker, Alex Anzalone, 3 others - Pride Of Detroit

Breaking down the true value of the Lions’ free agent contracts over the past couple of days.





Laying To Rest The 2018 Bears - Windy City Gridiron

With Mack traded and Cohen and Goldman cut, it is time to lay to rest the 2018 Chicago Bears era.





Vikings extend tender offer to K Greg Joseph - Daily Norseman

Some actual stability at kicker?

NFC SOUTH:

Saints reportedly pursuing free agent WR Jarvis Landry - Canal Street Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs are the two teams expressing interest in Jarvis Landry, per reports.





Who will be this year’s Cordarrelle Patterson for the Falcons? - The Falcoholic

Even if Patterson comes back, the Falcons will be looking for breakout candidates in free agency.





2022 roster moves: Panthers cut A.J. Bouye to save $3.4M in cap space - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers continue making moves to generate cap space for the start of the new league year.





Tom Brady Announces He Is Back With The Buccaneers - Bucs Nation

Tom Brady announces he is returning to the Buccaneers for the 2022 season

NFC WEST:

Will the 49ers be forced to release Jimmy Garoppolo before Wednesday? - Niners Nation

It’s an option that’s on the table for the 49ers





Arizona Cardinals re-sign James Conner to 3-year contract extension - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back another of their own free agent.





Seattle Seahawks retain Tight End Will Dissly - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks continue their most legal of tampering, extending tight end Will Dissly for three years.

Reported by Tom Pelissero and confirmed by Dissly himself, it’s a three-year $24...





Will Tom Brady’s return inspire Andrew Whitworth to come back to Rams? - Turf Show Times

Tom Brady’s un-retirement on Sunday made it clear that 40 is not the end of the road