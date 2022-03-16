Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Resetting the Patriots cornerback depth chart after J.C. Jackson’s free agency departure - Pats Pulpit
While Jackson takes his talents to Los Angeles, New England is left looking for answers.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
The Jets Had a Busy Opening Day of Free Agency - Gang Green Nation
It was an eventful start to free agency for the Jets on Monday.
The Jets added a pair of new starters in guard Laken Tomlinson and tight end CJ Uzomah. The team also retained the services of a pair...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
2022 NFL Free Agency: ‘Watch the Bills’ in regards to Jarvis Landry - Buffalo Rumblings
Bills could be in the market for the receiver
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Pending free agents the Ravens could target at safety - Baltimore Beatdown
Finding a playmaking veteran free safety should be their primary focus when free agency begins and there are several intriguing options on the market.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Mitch Trubisky sends message to Steelers fans with coming to Pittsburgh - Behind the Steel Curtain
The new Steelers quarterback is excited and ready to start fresh in Pittsburgh.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Ted Karras leaving Patriots to join Bengals: NFL Free Agency News and Rumors - Cincy Jungle
The former New England Patriots starter is joining the Cincinnati Bengals to protect Joe Burrow.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Could the Browns pursue a trade for Deshaun Watson? Would they? Should they? - Dawgs By Nature
Veteran QB is now no longer a legal liability
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
The Value of Things: Coaching - Battle Red Blog
How do organizations go about finding the right fit at head coach?
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans re-sign C Ben Jones to a two-year contract - Music City Miracles
According to multiple reports, the Tennessee Titans have re-signed starting center Ben Jones to a two-year contract worth a total of $14 million. Further financial details have yet to be released.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Report: Jaguars to sign Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars made a move to acquire a free agent receiver with some upside in Christian Kirk.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Report: Colts Still Have Interest Trading for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo - Stampede Blue
There continues to be smoke connecting Jimmy G. to Indy.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
The Denver Broncos stole Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks - Mile High Report
Denver didn’t give up anywhere near what Wilson should have brought Seattle.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Bolts work magic, keep CB Jackson’s ‘22 cap hit to $8 mil - Bolts From The Blue
The cap isn’t real. It can’t be.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders free agency: They connected to cornerbacks and wide receivers - Silver And Black Pride
We’re off and running
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs signing safety Justin Reid to three-year deal; analysis, news - Arrowhead Pride
The acquisition of the 25-year-old means the end of the Tyrann Mathieu era in Kansas City.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Mark Glowinski signing: Giants make their first big move, sign ex-Colts guard - Big Blue View
GM Joe Schoen moves to upgrade the offensive line
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles will not place RFA tender on Alex Singleton, report says - Bleeding Green Nation
Philly is in jeopardy of losing a key contributor.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Report: “Doubtful” Cowboys get anything for La’el Collins, release “probable” - Blogging The Boys
One way or another, La’el Collins looks to be on the outs.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Washington Commanders extend OC Scott Turner's contract through 2024 - Hogs Haven
Scott Turner gets more time in Washington
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Rapoport: WR Davante Adams will not play on the tag in 2022 - Acme Packing Company
Rodgers watch over. Adams watch begins.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Lions free agency: Contract details for Tracy Walker, Alex Anzalone, 3 others - Pride Of Detroit
Breaking down the true value of the Lions’ free agent contracts over the past couple of days.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Laying To Rest The 2018 Bears - Windy City Gridiron
With Mack traded and Cohen and Goldman cut, it is time to lay to rest the 2018 Chicago Bears era.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings extend tender offer to K Greg Joseph - Daily Norseman
Some actual stability at kicker?
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints reportedly pursuing free agent WR Jarvis Landry - Canal Street Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs are the two teams expressing interest in Jarvis Landry, per reports.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Who will be this year’s Cordarrelle Patterson for the Falcons? - The Falcoholic
Even if Patterson comes back, the Falcons will be looking for breakout candidates in free agency.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
2022 roster moves: Panthers cut A.J. Bouye to save $3.4M in cap space - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers continue making moves to generate cap space for the start of the new league year.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Tom Brady Announces He Is Back With The Buccaneers - Bucs Nation
Tom Brady announces he is returning to the Buccaneers for the 2022 season
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Will the 49ers be forced to release Jimmy Garoppolo before Wednesday? - Niners Nation
It’s an option that’s on the table for the 49ers
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals re-sign James Conner to 3-year contract extension - Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back another of their own free agent.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seattle Seahawks retain Tight End Will Dissly - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks continue their most legal of tampering, extending tight end Will Dissly for three years.
Reported by Tom Pelissero and confirmed by Dissly himself, it’s a three-year $24...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Will Tom Brady’s return inspire Andrew Whitworth to come back to Rams? - Turf Show Times
Tom Brady’s un-retirement on Sunday made it clear that 40 is not the end of the road
