Linebacker Elandon Roberts returns to Miami on one-year deal

Emmanual Ogbah and Duke Riley weren’t the only defenders Chris Grier and the front office wanted to keep in Miami.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that linebacker Elandon Roberts is returning to the Dolphins on a one-year deal worth $3.25 million.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts is signing back with the Dolphins on a 1-year $3.25 million contract, per @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

Roberts appeared in every game for the team last season and was credited with 15 starts. He closed the season with a career-best 83 total tackles, one sack and a pick-six, which came in Week 3 against Derek Carr and the Raiders.

As of now, Miami’s starting linebacker group would likely include Roberts, Riley and Jerome Baker. Re-signing Ogbah means that the front seven on defense is currently identical from a year ago.

Roberts is seeing a nice bump in pay after having a cap number of $2,140,000 in 2021. That contract included a base salary of $1,340,000 and a pair of bonuses, according to overthecap.com.

Roberts doesn’t have to wait until Wednesday to sign a contract due to the fact that he is re-signing with his former team.