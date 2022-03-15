 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins sign linebacker Duke Riley to one-year deal

By Josh Houtz
NFL: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

After a busy first day of legal tampering, the Miami Dolphins kicked off day two by taking care of one of their own, inking linebacker Duke Riley to a one-year deal worth $3 million, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Last season, the former 2017 third-round pick appeared in 16 games with the Dolphins, starting in three of those games.

Riley won’t solve Miami's need at linebacker, but he is added depth and brings a fire to special teams that can’t be replicated. For example, he blocked a punt vs. the Carolina Panthers back in Week 12.

Riley finished the 2021 season with 26 total tackles.

What are your thoughts on the Dolphins signing Duke Riley? Is this the big splash signing you were hoping to wake up to this morning? Who should the Dolphins target as day two of legal tampering begins? Let us know in the comments section below!

