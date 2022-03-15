Dolphins sign linebacker Duke Riley to one-year deal

After a busy first day of legal tampering, the Miami Dolphins kicked off day two by taking care of one of their own, inking linebacker Duke Riley to a one-year deal worth $3 million, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Last season, the former 2017 third-round pick appeared in 16 games with the Dolphins, starting in three of those games.

Riley won’t solve Miami's need at linebacker, but he is added depth and brings a fire to special teams that can’t be replicated. For example, he blocked a punt vs. the Carolina Panthers back in Week 12.

Riley finished the 2021 season with 26 total tackles.

