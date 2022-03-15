Dolphins add Keion Crossen in 2022 NFL free agency

The Miami Dolphins are adding cornerback and special teams ace Keion Crossen, according to a report from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. Crossen, who acted as his own agent in the negotiations, receives a three-year deal from the Dolphins worth $10.5 million.

Crossen was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, appearing in 11 games as a rookie. He was traded to the Houston Texans ahead of the 2019 season, spending two years there and playing in all 16 games. He was traded ahead of the 2021 season, this time moving to the New York Giants, where he again played in all 16 games.

Primarily a special teams player, he provides the Dolphins depth in the secondary while ensuring they bolster their punt and kick coverage teams. He could be a replacement for Mack Hollins on special teams. The wide receiver is a free agent.

The NFL is currently in the “legal tampering” period as a soft open to free agency. The official start to the free-agent signing period is Wednesday at 4 p.m. Eastern time. Currently, teams are allowed to discuss the framework of contracts, but they cannot execute the deals until Wednesday.