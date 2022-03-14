Mike Gesicki signs franchise tag with Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins placed their 2022 franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki, setting up a potential showdown with the team. Gesicki was believed to be considering filing a grievance to have an arbitrator decide if he should be paid as a tight end, or if his use in the slot or out wide constitutes him being consider a wide receiver - and having a much larger salary cap number. That, however, does not seem to have passed.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Gesicki has now signed his franchise tag, agreeing to the one-year guaranteed contract worth $10.9 million. Gesicki is the first player in the league to sign a franchise tag this year.

The Dolphins and Gesicki can try to come to an agreement on a long-term contract to replace the tag, but they have to do it before July 15. If they do not reach a deal by then, Gesicki will have to play on the tag, then the two sides can re-visit a long-term deal after the season.

Last season, Miami’s 2018 second-round pick caught 73 passes for 780 yards, both career highs, with two touchdowns. He was targeted 112 times, also a career high, and he has become a favorite target of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The good news is there will be no hold out from Gesicki over the franchise tag. What it means for a future deal is yet to been seen.

The NFL opened their “legal tampering” period of free agency today, allowing teams a soft-opening timeframe before free agency officially starts on Wednesday. Teams are allowed to work on the framework of a contract with players still under the terms of an expiring deal ahead of the 4 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday start to the new league year. The Dolphins have agreed to terms with three players so far, adding running back Chase Edmonds, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Along with Gesicki, they also re-signed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on the day as well.