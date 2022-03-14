NFL free agency 2022: Dolphins signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

ESPN’s Adam Schefter just confirmed that the Miami Dolphins have signed former Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a one-year deal to be the team’s backup QB. The terms of the contract are not yet available.

The deal won’t be official until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, as signings made before that time are during the NFL’s “legal tampering” period, which began at 12 p.m. ET Monday.

Former Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater intends to sign a one-year deal to be the backup QB for the Miami Dolphins, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Bridgewater, a Miami native and seven-year NFL veteran, has played for four NFL teams in his career (Broncos, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings), and was voted to the 2015 NFL Pro Bowl.

He spent the entirety of the 2021 NFL season with the Broncos, throwing for 3,052 yards, 18 TDs, and 7 INTs in 14 starts.

Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa missed five starts last year due to injury, and the team lost three games with Jacoby Brissett assuming the starting role. One of the two wins came against the Baltimore Ravens, when Tagovailoa entered the game after halftime. Should Tagovailoa go down again, Miami will have Bridgewater set to step in, and the veteran has proved capable of coming in and winning games. So, fear not: Miami will still have a shot at staying competitive with Bridgewater under center.