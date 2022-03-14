NFL free agency 2022: Dolphins signing wide receiver Cedrick Wilson

The Miami Dolphins added another piece to their offense on Wednesday as news broke the team agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Cedrick Wilson. The former Dallas Cowboys receiver marks the second free agent to join the Dolphins after running back Chase Edmonds agreed to terms earlier in the day. The NFL’s “legal tampering” period began at 12 p.m. Eastern time Monday. The signing period does not begin until Wednesday at 4 p.m. Eastern, when these deals will become official.

CBS Sports reporter Jonathan Jones initially reported the Dolphins and Wilson were closing in on a contract, with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reporting a few minutes later the deal was completed. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal is a three-year contract worth $22.8 million, with $12.75 million guaranteed.

Wilson was a sixth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2018 out of Boise State. He spent his rookie year on injured reserve, then started the 2019 season on the Cowboys’ practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster during the season, but landed back on injured reserve late in the year. He played in all 16 games in each of the last two seasons, including starting four times last year. He has 67 career receptions for 837 yards with eight touchdowns.

Wilson is the son of former San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, Sr.