2022 NFL free agency signing: Dolphins add running back Chase Edmonds

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that the Miami Dolphins have made their first deal within the National Football League’s “Legal Temporing” period, acquiring running back Chase Edmonds.

The deal, according to Schefter, is worth $12.6 million over two years. Additionally, $6.1 million of that is guaranteed.

Miami Dolphins and RB Chase Edmonds reached agreement on a two-year, $12.6 million deal that includes $6.1 million guaranteed, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. The former Cardinals’ running back is headed to Miami. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Edmonds, 25, was drafted in the fourth round and spent four years with the Arizona Cardinals. He has nine career rushing touchdowns and started 11 games for the team last season.

Edmonds has played 16 games twice in his year but was held to 12 games in 2021 due to an injury. His 116 rushing attempts and 592 rushing yards last season were both career highs.

Miami struggled to find consistency from the running back position and Edmonds is more than capable as a receiving option. Not only has he caught at least 43 passes in each of the last two years, but he is also just one year removed from scoring a career-best four receiving touchdowns.