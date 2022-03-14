Emmanuel Ogbah re-signs with Dolphins ahead of 2022 NFL free agency

The Miami Dolphins open free agency week with news that they are keeping one of their own. Just before the start of the NFL’s “legal tampering” period - when teams are allowed to discuss interest with the agents of soon-to-be free agents - the Dolphins have brought back defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah. The news was reported by agent Drew Rosenhaus via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal for Ogbah is a four-year contract worth $65 million and includes $32 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Ogbah joined the Dolphins as a free agent in 2020, signing a two-year, $15 million contract. He came to Miami with 18 career sacks, then doubled that number with two nine-sack seasons for the Dolphins. Ogbah’s ability to still pressure opposing quarterbacks has been a huge benefit for the Dolphins, perfectly complimenting the Miami defense, especially as they go into their amoeba front. The Dolphins like to be able to create pressure from multiple locations, and keeping Ogbah allows them to do that.

Ogbah was the biggest name the Dolphins had heading to free agency, and now they keep their own.

The start of the legal tampering period for the 2022 offseason is a 12 p.m. Eastern today. The free agency period, and the new league year, officially begin at 4 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday.