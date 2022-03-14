Kelly: Dolphins to have interest in star free agent cornerback J.C. Jackson

As the 2022 NFL free agency frenzy kicks off, Miami Dolphins fans are used to their team being active players on the open market. That’s not likely to change this year, as it appears like Miami will be looking to lure some of the top players available. Per Omar Kelly of the Sun Sentinel, Miami will be among the teams in pursuit of former New England Patriots star cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Jackson has been among the league’s best in the league at his position for several years. Last season, the 26-year-old Jackson corralled eight interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) and accumulated a whopping 23 passes defended. He is likely to command a salary at the very top of the positional group. Jalen Ramsey is currently the highest paid cornerback in the league at a $20 million per year average.

If Miami brings in Jackson, the team will likely to have make other adjustments at the position, as Byron Jones and Xavien Howard are both already among the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league. It’s long been known that Howard would like further adjustments to his contract after coming to a one-year compromise with the team prior to last season, while Jones’ 2022 salary became guaranteed due to him undergoing surgery this month. Either player could be involved in trade discussions should Miami break the bank for Jackson.

