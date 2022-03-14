Ryan Jensen re-signs with Buccaneers ahead of legal tampering period

When Tom Brady announced the end of his short retirement on Sunday, NFL Twitter exploded. In less than two months, Brady walked away from football and returned. You would have thought this was the return of Michael Jordan to the Chicago Bulls after his baseball career, but it instead was the return of a quarterback who really did not miss anything.

However, in all of the news surrounding the Buccaneers and Brady’s return, another piece of news circulated, but not as loudly. The Buccaneers re-signed center Ryan Jensen to a three-year contract, according to agent Mike McCartney. While Brady’s return is big news around the NFL, Jensen’s return to Tampa Bay is bigger from a Miami Dolphins perspective.

The Dolphins were believed to be interested in signing the 2021 Pro Bowl lineman. In a year where Miami has money to spend and a need on the offensive line, they just lost a potential free agent target. While there are still plenty of targets available for the Dolphins, who could be looking to add multiple veteran linemen, losing Jensen as a possibility takes away one solid option from them.

The NFL’s “legal tampering” period - the unofficial start to free agency - begins today at 12 p.m. Eastern.

