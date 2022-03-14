The Phinsider NCAA bracket

It’s time for the NCAA Basketball Tournaments, which means it is time to fill out brackets. While you may take part in bracket groups at work or with your friends, we also want to give you a chance to join a group here with your fellow Miami Dolphins fans. Check out our The Phinsider 2022 bracket challenges on ESPN if you would like to join in.

These are free groups, with one bracket allowed per person. The links to both the men’s and the women’s tournament groups are below. Feel free to join one or both. Can you come out on top among your friends here on The Phinsider?

2022 Men’s Tournament Challenge Bracket on ESPN

Click here to join.

2022 Women’s Tournament Challenge Bracket on ESPN

Click here to join.

If it asks you for the password to join, it is Phinsider. I know, originally and extremely difficult.

Good luck!