NFL Free Agency 2022 | 10 players I think the Dolphins should target as the NFL’s legal tampering period begins

Dolphins fans don’t agree on much, but one thing fans can agree on is what the team’s biggest needs are heading into the 2022 NFL season. As of now, the biggest areas of weakness on Miami’s roster (IMO) continue to be the entire offensive line—outside of Robert Hunt—linebacker, wide receiver, and running back.

Last year, I wrote my five players I think the Dolphins should sign in free agency article and named a few players that are once again relevant this year.

Two of the players I fancied most were Haason Reddick and Jadevon Clowney. Both players should get PAID on the open market and would fit an area of need for the Dolphins were to move on from Ogbah. (THEY RE-SIGNED OGBAH!)

But enough rambling, here are ten players I think the Miami Dolphins should target as the NFL’s legal tampering period begins.

(Please note: I am not emotionally attached to these players. This list is also not anything out of the ordinary. I just got access to Pro Football Focus, so forgive me for spreading their propaganda. I’m also sorry that it’s a little bit late and outdated :) Enjoy!)

The Dolphins should target ALL the Offensive Lineman in Free Agency.

As I stated yesterday, the player I want more than anyone this offseason is in Dallas. Waiting patiently to either be cut—where he will undoubtedly make more than three years, $30 million and have a ton of suitors—or he’s traded—which is what I’ve been rambling about and waiting patiently for Chris Grier to do.

But with no trade on the horizon, and for the sake of this article, I’m going to pretend that Collins isn’t an option, making the offensive line the most significant need heading into free agency. (It still would have been even if the team did trade for Collins, IMHO.

Here are a few offensive linemen the Dolphins should have interest in as free agency begins.

Terron Armstead, Offensive Tackle

Oh my watch @T_Armstead72



The big man is entering free agency, what team should pick him up?



(Via : @Saints) pic.twitter.com/EK2q5g7AtN — NFL UK (@NFLUK) March 13, 2022

Armstead is the belle of the ball in free agency and will warrant a massive contract. A contract that ESPN projected could be northward of $93 million. He’s also at the top of nearly every analyst’s top available free agents list. Either way, a team is going to make him Richie Rich rich.

Which is fine, because I’ve developed a saying this offseason and #ItAin’tMyMoney. Maybe, Miami will be scared off by Armstead’s injury history. But even with the recent Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson picks, all signs point to Miami being serious contenders for Armstead.

PFF Grades:

Overall | 75.9

Run Block | 85.6

Pass Block | 64.1

Sacks Allowed | 2

Laken Tomlinson, Offensive Guard

Laken Tomlinson pancaking Von Miller in pass pro pic.twitter.com/NX41IoGqWb — Mike (@bengals_sans) February 22, 2022

Immediately after the ink dried on Mike McDaniel’s new deal, every 49ers player set to hit free agency was connected to the Dolphins. Laken Tomlinson is no different. The 30-year old guard has had success in Kyle Shanahan’s wide-zone run scheme. He also plays a significant area of need. Could Tomlinson reunite with his offensive coordinator and a run-game specialist from a year ago in Miami? Time will tell.

PFF Grades:

Overall | 75.9

Run Block | 75.2

Pass Block | 75.0

Ryan Jenson, Center

With Tom Brady coming out of retirement, the cap situation in Tampa Bay becomes a bit hazier. So does Ryan Jenson’s decision to test free agency. Early reports believe he will return to Tampa to make another run at the Super Bowl , but Miami should be heavily interested if the ——were to hit the open market.

PFF Grades:

Overall |

Run Block |

Pass Block |

Edit: Jenson signed with the Buccaneers

James Daniels, Offensive Guard

James Daniels is the perfect FA for Miami to pursue. He’s an extremely talented player who thrives in a zone scheme and can play all 3 spots across the IOL. He’s only 24 years old and we can likely get him for $9M-$10M/yr. This addition would go a long way in solidifying the OL. pic.twitter.com/18M3zIes2U — King of Phinland (@KingOfPhinland) February 25, 2022

Unlike La’el Collins, Laken Tomlinson, and Ryan Jenson, James Daniels has not been linked to the Dolphins yet this offseason—but he should be.

Daniels is an athletic guard that will turn 25 at the start of the season. His play has been up-and-down, but he started all 17 games for the Chicago Bears a season ago and would be an upgrade over Miami’s current stable of interior offensive lineman. (GUARDS)

PFF Grades:

Overall | 71.0

Run Block | 71.8

Pass Block | 68.3

Sacks Allowed | 3

Wide Receivers the Dolphins should target in Free Agency.

Good morning it’s Time for the DJ chark agenda pic.twitter.com/IscUZacbOW — Kevin☔️ (@HollywoodxKevin) March 13, 2022

First, let me start by saying that I don’t believe the Dolphins should break the bank in free agency on a veteran wide receiver. There are one or two wideouts I like, but for the most part, I’d instead turn my focus towards this year’s loaded draft class.

If—-and it is a big if—-the Dolphins decide to splurge in free agency, Jacksonville’s D.J Chark would be at the top of that wishlist.

Chark is an exceptional route-runner that moves well for his 6’4 frame, and best of all, he can stretch a defense vertical. He’s also capable of turning chicken sh*t into chicken salad.

But when I said his name like Beetlejuice three times in the mirror, I never expected him to get a contract like Will Fuller. Not after the injury he suffered. Still, I would like this signing if the Dolphins choose to fill that WR2 spot with a free agent wide receiver.

Cordarelle Patterson

Cordarrelle Patterson is a WEAPON pic.twitter.com/0hVfnWdeDf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 7, 2021

I’m not sure if Cordarelle Patterson is still technically a wide receiver—which is honestly part of the reason why this signing feels so right.

After all, the Dolphins require many positions this offseason; wide receiver and running back are certainly two of those. Patterson proved that he could do a little bit of everything carrying the ball 153 times for 618 yards and six touchdowns last season. He also caught 52/69 targets for 548 yards and five touchdowns.

If McDaniel wants the ‘nEXt DeEbO’, Patterson is an intriguing option.

Linebackers the Dolphins should target in Free Agency.

Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks officially released Bobby Wagner. And released this tribute video. Which, yeah man… pic.twitter.com/Jgd0FKr3dT — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) March 9, 2022

Miami needs an enforcer in the middle of their defense, and there will be no better inside linebacker in free agency than Seattle’s Bobby Wagner. Yes, he’s on the other side of 30–and he may not be the same caliber player he once was—but many said the same about Karlos Dansby when he signed with the Dolphins many seasons ago. I remember the impact he had in the middle of Miami’s defense.

In 2021, Wagner recorded a career-high 170 tackles.

I’d probably rather draft a linebacker than overpay for one. (Devin Lloyd, Nakobe Dean, and Chad Muma, please) but a player like Wagner can transform a defense. I’m sure Darrell Bevell and McDaniel can attest to that first hand.

PFF Grades:

Overall | 71.8

Run Defense | 76.7

Pass Rush | 70.0

Coverage | 62.8

Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys select LB Leighton Vander Esch with the No. 19 pick pic.twitter.com/bTENZQglj3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 27, 2018

I’m going to be honest, I remember doing draft work on Leighton Vander Esch, and I wasn’t too impressed. He was a thumper in the run game but remained lost when defending the pass. Not much has changed, but if the Dolphins aren’t going to re-sign Elandon Roberts or Duke Riley, they will need depth at linebacker.

Vander Esch would be a younger option for Miami. One that, with the right coaching, maybe, just maybe, could ascend to new heights.

PFF Grades:

Overall | 63.5

Run Defense | 64.1

Pass Rush | 64.3

Running Backs the Dolphins should target in Free Agency.

(I’m already like 30 minutes late with this article, and the team already signed a running back, so I’m just going to submit this the way it is.)

Sony Michel, Los Angeles Rams

Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks

Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers

Five more players the Dolphins should target:

J.C Jackson, Cornerback #NoFlyZone

Alec Ingold, Fullback #FullbacksHaveFeelingsToo

Nike Mullens, BACKUP Quarterback #MehButKnowsTheSystem

Jarvis Landry, Wide Receiver #BringHimHome

*INSERT OFFENSIVE LINEMAN’S NAME HERE*

What are your thoughts on my list of potential free agents? Who would you add to this list? What are your thoughts on the Dolphins signing Emmanuel Ogbah and Chase Edmonds? Let us know in the comments section below!