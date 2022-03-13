2 MONTHS?!? Brady returning from retirement that did not actually miss anything

After missing absolutely nothing, retired quarterback Tom Brady has announced he is making a comeback and returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL. The former New England Patriots sixth-round pick who left to chase a Super Bowl ring with the Buccaneers had decided to hang up his cleat after failing to win a championship in 2021. However, it now appears two months away from football activities when there were no football activities has given him a renewed energy to return to the game.

So, the end of the Brady era in the NFL apparently is not over. The good news is, the Dolphins do not have the Buccaneers on the schedule this year (unless they are added to the preseason contest, when Brady likely would not play). But, we have at least another year of listening to everyone loving Brady.

At least this could give us another round of New England fans losing their minds if Brady fails to mention them in his next retirement statement.

Yes, the sarcasm and ostentatiousness of this article is purposely done. I do realize Brady is a great player, won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, and won one with the Buccaneers - but can he just go away, please?