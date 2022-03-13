2022 NFL free agents: Dolphins not expected to tender Sheldrick Redwine

The Miami Dolphins, and every NFL team, are in their final preparations before the 2022 league year unofficially begins on Monday with the opening of the “legal tampering” period. While the free agency signing period does not begin until 4 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, teams will be allowed to start discussions with agents about soon-to-be free agents on Monday. These three days of discussions can give a player and a team an idea of what his market will be. As teams look to prevent losing players to the open market, signings and extensions are beginning to be reported.

The other way is also being reported. According to Barry Jackson from the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are allowing safety Sheldrick Redwine to test the market. Redwine is a restricted free agent, which would allow Miami to place a qualifying tender on him, a move that could allow the Dolphins to receive compensation in return should another team choose to sign Redwine, but it would also lock the Dolphins into a seemingly higher salary than they are willing to pay for Redwine should he return to the team. Jackson writes both the Dolphins and Redwine are interested in the safety returning to the team.

Redwine joined the Dolphins mid-season last year when the team signed him from the Carolina Panthers practice squad. He spent time bouncing between Miami’s active roster and their practice squad throughout the second half of the season, appearing in four games for the Dolphins with two tackles.

The Cleveland Browns selected Redwine in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Miami. He spent two seasons with the club before being among the final roster cuts at the end of the 2021 training camp. A week into the season, he signed with the New York Jets, appearing in two games before being signed to the practice squad, then released in October. He was signed by the Panthers after that, spending two weeks there before joining Miami.