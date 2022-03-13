NFL free agency tracker 2022: Miami Dolphins can look to spend

The NFL’s 2022 league year begins on Wednesday, with teams able to begin constructing their roster for the next regular season. Players with expiring 2021 contracts will become free agents at 4 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, able to sign contracts with new teams starting then. Before we reach Wednesday, however, we have the league’s “legal tampering” period, a three-day window during which teams can talk to agents about players scheduled to hit free agency, even though they are still under contract with their current club.

As we work our way through an important part of the NFL calendar, we will keep you up to date on all the wheeling and dealing for the Miami Dolphins - and the other major news around the league. You can always find the latest on our front page, but if you miss something, you can always come back here to find all of our stories collected in one place.

Dolphins salary cap space (Top 51)

$48.0 million (according to OverTheCap.com)

$47.8 million (according to NFL Players Association)

Dolphins rumors and signings

Dolphins free agents

Vince Biegel, Linebacker

Malcolm Brown, Running back

Jacoby Brissett, Quarterback

Justin Coleman, Cornerback

Isaiah Ford, Wide receiver

Will Fuller, Wide receiver

Mike Gesicki, Tight end - Franchise tagged

Mack Hollins, Wide receiver

John Jenkins, Defensive tackle

Duke Johnson, Running back

Phillip Lindsay, Running back

Greg Mancz, Center

Jason McCourty, Safety

Emmanuel Ogbah, Defensive end

Michael Palardy, Punter

Duke Riley, Linebacker

Elandon Roberts, Linebacker

Brennan Scarlett, Linebacker

Durham Smythe, Tight end

Albert Wilson, Wide receiver

Sam Eguavoen, Linebacker (RFA)

Patrick Laird, Running back (RFA)

Nik Needham, Cornerback (RFA) - 2nd Round Tender

Jamal Perry, Cornerback (RFA)

Sheldrick Redwine, Safety (RFA) - Not-Tendered

Preston Williams, Wide receiver (RFA)

Salvon Ahmed, Running back (ERFA) - Tender

Elijah Campbell, Cornerback (ERFA) - Tender

Miami Dolphins 2022 Roster (53/90)

Quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa

Chris Streveler

Running back

Myles Gaskin

Salvon Ahmed (tendered RFA)

Gerrid Doaks

Fullback

John Lovett

Wide receiver

Jaylen Waddle

DeVante Parker

Lynn Bowden, Jr.

Allen Hurns

Cody Core

River Cracraft

DeVonte Dedmon

Tight end

Mike Gesicki (franchise tag)

Adam Shaheen

Hunter Long

Cethan Carter

Offensive line

Robert Hunt

Michael Deiter

Jesse Davis

Austin Jackson

Liam Eichenberg

Solomon Kindley

Robert Jones

Greg Little

Larnel Coleman

Adam Pankey

Kion Smith

Defensive line

Christian Wilkins

Raekwon Davis

Adam Butler

Daeshon Hall

Zach Sieler

Linebacker

Jerome Baker

Jaelan Phillips

Andrew Van Ginkel

Darius Hodge

Calvin Munson

Cornerback

Xavien Howard

Byron Jones

Nik Needham (tendered RFA)

Noah Igbinoghene

Elijah Campbell (tendered ERFA)

Trill Williams

Javaris Davis

D’Angelo Ross

Quincy Wilson

Safety

Jevon Holland

Brandon Jones

Eric Rowe

Clayton Fejedelem

Long snapper

Blake Ferguson

Kicker

Jason Sanders

Punter