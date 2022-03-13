NFL free agency tracker 2022: Miami Dolphins can look to spend

The NFL’s 2022 league year begins on Wednesday, with teams able to begin constructing their roster for the next regular season. Players with expiring 2021 contracts will become free agents at 4 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, able to sign contracts with new teams starting then. Before we reach Wednesday, however, we have the league’s “legal tampering” period, a three-day window during which teams can talk to agents about players scheduled to hit free agency, even though they are still under contract with their current club.
As we work our way through an important part of the NFL calendar, we will keep you up to date on all the wheeling and dealing for the Miami Dolphins - and the other major news around the league. You can always find the latest on our front page, but if you miss something, you can always come back here to find all of our stories collected in one place.
Dolphins salary cap space (Top 51)
$48.0 million (according to OverTheCap.com)
$47.8 million (according to NFL Players Association)
Dolphins rumors and signings
- Rumor: Dolphins interested in New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead
- Rumor: Dolphins interested in Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen
- News: Dolphins not expected to tender RFA Sheldrick Redwine
Dolphins free agents
- Vince Biegel, Linebacker
- Malcolm Brown, Running back
- Jacoby Brissett, Quarterback
- Justin Coleman, Cornerback
- Isaiah Ford, Wide receiver
- Will Fuller, Wide receiver
- Mike Gesicki, Tight end - Franchise tagged
- Mack Hollins, Wide receiver
- John Jenkins, Defensive tackle
- Duke Johnson, Running back
- Phillip Lindsay, Running back
- Greg Mancz, Center
- Jason McCourty, Safety
- Emmanuel Ogbah, Defensive end
- Michael Palardy, Punter
- Duke Riley, Linebacker
- Elandon Roberts, Linebacker
- Brennan Scarlett, Linebacker
- Durham Smythe, Tight end
- Albert Wilson, Wide receiver
- Sam Eguavoen, Linebacker (RFA)
- Patrick Laird, Running back (RFA)
- Nik Needham, Cornerback (RFA) - 2nd Round Tender
- Jamal Perry, Cornerback (RFA)
- Sheldrick Redwine, Safety (RFA) - Not-Tendered
- Preston Williams, Wide receiver (RFA)
- Salvon Ahmed, Running back (ERFA) - Tender
- Elijah Campbell, Cornerback (ERFA) - Tender
Miami Dolphins 2022 Roster (53/90)
Quarterback
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Chris Streveler
Running back
- Myles Gaskin
- Salvon Ahmed (tendered RFA)
- Gerrid Doaks
Fullback
- John Lovett
Wide receiver
- Jaylen Waddle
- DeVante Parker
- Lynn Bowden, Jr.
- Allen Hurns
- Cody Core
- River Cracraft
- DeVonte Dedmon
Tight end
- Mike Gesicki (franchise tag)
- Adam Shaheen
- Hunter Long
- Cethan Carter
Offensive line
- Robert Hunt
- Michael Deiter
- Jesse Davis
- Austin Jackson
- Liam Eichenberg
- Solomon Kindley
- Robert Jones
- Greg Little
- Larnel Coleman
- Adam Pankey
- Kion Smith
Defensive line
- Christian Wilkins
- Raekwon Davis
- Adam Butler
- Daeshon Hall
- Zach Sieler
Linebacker
- Jerome Baker
- Jaelan Phillips
- Andrew Van Ginkel
- Darius Hodge
- Calvin Munson
Cornerback
- Xavien Howard
- Byron Jones
- Nik Needham (tendered RFA)
- Noah Igbinoghene
- Elijah Campbell (tendered ERFA)
- Trill Williams
- Javaris Davis
- D’Angelo Ross
- Quincy Wilson
Safety
- Jevon Holland
- Brandon Jones
- Eric Rowe
- Clayton Fejedelem
Long snapper
- Blake Ferguson
Kicker
- Jason Sanders
Punter