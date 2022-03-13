NFL free agency tracker 2022: Day 5 Miami Dolphins rumors, signings

Day five of the 2022 NFL free agency period is here and there are a lot of moves still to be made. There are trades and signings happening all around the league as teams look to improve their roster, both through addition and subtraction. Who will be the next major signing or trade?
The Miami Dolphins seem to be systematically and deliberately moving throughout the free agency period this year. The team has re-signed many of their own defensive free agents while looking to upgrade some of their offensive weaknesses from last year. Their biggest remaining area is likely the tackle area, where the market seems to be on pause as Terron Armstead, the top available player, decides where he wants to play next year. Armstead seems to be waiting to see if quarterback Deshaun Watson is traded from the Houston Texans to the New Orleans Saints, in which case Armstead may choose to return to the Saints. Whenever that decision is made, expect the offensive line signings to speed up all around the league - and hopefully with the Dolphins.
We are keeping you up to date on all of the Dolphins’ moves throughout free agency right here. Everything we know, or think we know, is included below. The main articles are on the front page of the site, but you can catch up with anything you may have missed below.
The Dolphins made a move just before everything started, re-signing defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to a four-year contract and keeping him off the open market. The move keeps Miami’s top pass rusher from the last two seasons back with the Dolphins and shores up their biggest remaining name from their expiring contracts.
The team also came to an agreement with former Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds shortly after the tampering period began. The Dolphins during the afternoon added wide receiver Cedrick Wilson from the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Denver Broncos as well.
Tight end Mike Gesicki signed his franchise tag Monday afternoon.
As we work our way through an important part of the NFL calendar, we will keep you up to date on all the wheeling and dealing for the Miami Dolphins - and the other major news around the league. You can always find the latest on our front page, but if you miss something, you can always come back here to find all of our stories collected in one place.
Will free agency set up the Dolphins for a playoff run in 2022 after two straight winning seasons but no postseason appearances? Will it impact the team’s odds to win the Super Bowl? According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dolphins are currently 21st in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, sitting at +5000 (bet $100 to win $5,000). For the AFC East, the Dolphins are third at +600. The Buffalo Bills are the favorites at -200, while the New England Patriots are second at +340 and the New York Jets are fourth at +2200. How will those odds change as free agency kicks off?
Dolphins salary cap space (Top 51) (as of 10:00 a.m. ET, 3/17/22)
$24.8 million (according to OverTheCap.com)
$35.9 million (according to NFL Players Association)
Dolphins rumors and signings
- Rumor: Dolphins interested in New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead
- Rumor: Dolphins interested in Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen
- News: Dolphins not expected to tender RFA Sheldrick Redwine
- Buccaneers Signing: Ryan Jensen returns to Tampa Bay on three-year deal
- RE-SIGNED: Dolphins re-sign Emmanuel Ogbah on four-year deal
- SIGNED: Dolphins signing running back Chase Edmonds from Arizona
- Rumor: Dolphins interested in New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson
- SIGNED: Dolphins signing wide receiver Cedrick Wilson from Dallas
- FRANCHISE TAG: Mike Gesicki signs franchise tag
- SIGNED: Dolphins signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from Denver
- SIGNED: Dolphins sign DB Keion Crossen to a three-year deal
- RE-SIGNED: Dolphins re-sign linebacker Duke Riley on one-year deal
- RE-SIGNED: Dolphins re-sign wide receiver Preston Williams
- SIGNED: Dolphins sign guard Connor Williams from Dallas
- RE-SIGNED: Dolphins re-sign linebacker Elandon Roberts on one-year deal
- RE-SIGNED: Dolphins re-sign linebacker Sam Eguavoen on one-year deal
- RE-SIGNED: Dolphins re-sign safety Sheldrick Redwine on one-year deal
- SIGNED: Dolphins sign fullback Alec Ingold from Las Vegas
- SIGNED: Dolphins sign running back Raheem Mostert from San Francisco
- Raiders signing: Former Dolphins wide receiver Mack Hollins to Las Vegas
- SIGNED: Dolphins sign wide receiver Trent Sherfield from San Francisco
- RE-SIGNED: Dolphins bring back linebacker Brennan Scarlett
- Rumor: Dolphins ‘in the mix’ for tackle La’el Collins
Dolphins free agents
- Vince Biegel, Linebacker
- Malcolm Brown, Running back
- Jacoby Brissett, Quarterback
- Justin Coleman, Cornerback
- Isaiah Ford, Wide receiver
- Will Fuller, Wide receiver
-
Mike Gesicki, Tight end- Franchise tagged
-
Mack Hollins, Wide receiver- Signed with Raiders
- John Jenkins, Defensive tackle
- Duke Johnson, Running back
- Phillip Lindsay, Running back
- Greg Mancz, Center
- Jason McCourty, Safety
-
Emmanuel Ogbah, Defensive end- Re-signed
- Michael Palardy, Punter
-
Duke Riley, Linebacker- Re-signed
-
Elandon Roberts, Linebacker- Re-signed
-
Brennan Scarlett, Linebacker- Re-signed
- Durham Smythe, Tight end
- Albert Wilson, Wide receiver
-
Sam Eguavoen, Linebacker (RFA)- Not tendered - Re-signed
- Patrick Laird, Running back (RFA) - Not tendered
-
Nik Needham, Cornerback (RFA)- 2nd Round Tender
- Jamal Perry, Cornerback (RFA) - Not tendered
-
Sheldrick Redwine, Safety (RFA)- Not-Tendered - Re-signed
-
Preston Williams, Wide receiver (RFA)- Not tendered - Re-Signed
-
Salvon Ahmed, Running back (ERFA)- Tender
-
Elijah Campbell, Cornerback (ERFA)- Tender
Miami Dolphins 2022 Roster (67/90) (as of 5:10 p.m., 3/17/22)
Quarterback
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Chris Streveler
- Teddy Bridgewater (Signed from Broncos 3/14/22)
Running back
- Myles Gaskin
- Salvon Ahmed (tendered RFA)
- Gerrid Doaks
- Chase Edmonds (Signed from Cardinals 3/14/22)
- Raheem Mostert (Signed from 49ers 3/16/22)
Fullback
- John Lovett
- Alec Ingold (Signed from Raiders 3/16/22)
Wide receiver
- Jaylen Waddle
- DeVante Parker
- Lynn Bowden, Jr.
- Allen Hurns
- Cody Core
- River Cracraft
- DeVonte Dedmon
- Cedrick Wilson (Signed from Cowboys 3/14/22)
- Preston Williams (Re-signed 3/15/22)
- Trent Sherfield (Signed from 49ers 3/17/22)
Tight end
- Mike Gesicki (franchise tag signed)
- Adam Shaheen
- Hunter Long
- Cethan Carter
Offensive line
- Robert Hunt
- Michael Deiter
- Jesse Davis
- Austin Jackson
- Liam Eichenberg
- Solomon Kindley
- Robert Jones
- Greg Little
- Larnel Coleman
- Adam Pankey
- Kion Smith
- Connor Williams (signed from Cowboys 3/15/22)
Defensive line
- Emmanuel Ogbah (Re-signed 3/14/22)
- Christian Wilkins
- Raekwon Davis
- Adam Butler
- Daeshon Hall
- Zach Sieler
Linebacker
- Jerome Baker
- Jaelan Phillips
- Andrew Van Ginkel
- Darius Hodge
- Calvin Munson
- Duke Riley (Re-signed 3/15/22)
- Elandon Roberts (Re-signed 3/15/22)
- Sam Eguavoen (Re-signed 3/16/22)
- Brennan Scarlett (Re-signed 3/17/22)
Cornerback
- Xavien Howard
- Byron Jones
- Nik Needham (tendered RFA)
- Noah Igbinoghene
- Elijah Campbell (tendered ERFA)
- Trill Williams
- Javaris Davis
- D’Angelo Ross
- Quincy Wilson
- Keion Crossen (signed 3/14/22)
Safety
- Jevon Holland
- Brandon Jones
- Eric Rowe
- Clayton Fejedelem
- Sheldrick Redwine (Re-signed 3/16/22)
Long snapper
- Blake Ferguson
Kicker
- Jason Sanders
Punter