NFL free agency tracker 2022: Day 5 Miami Dolphins rumors, signings

Day five of the 2022 NFL free agency period is here and there are a lot of moves still to be made. There are trades and signings happening all around the league as teams look to improve their roster, both through addition and subtraction. Who will be the next major signing or trade?

The Miami Dolphins seem to be systematically and deliberately moving throughout the free agency period this year. The team has re-signed many of their own defensive free agents while looking to upgrade some of their offensive weaknesses from last year. Their biggest remaining area is likely the tackle area, where the market seems to be on pause as Terron Armstead, the top available player, decides where he wants to play next year. Armstead seems to be waiting to see if quarterback Deshaun Watson is traded from the Houston Texans to the New Orleans Saints, in which case Armstead may choose to return to the Saints. Whenever that decision is made, expect the offensive line signings to speed up all around the league - and hopefully with the Dolphins.

We are keeping you up to date on all of the Dolphins’ moves throughout free agency right here. Everything we know, or think we know, is included below. The main articles are on the front page of the site, but you can catch up with anything you may have missed below.

The Dolphins made a move just before everything started, re-signing defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to a four-year contract and keeping him off the open market. The move keeps Miami’s top pass rusher from the last two seasons back with the Dolphins and shores up their biggest remaining name from their expiring contracts.

The team also came to an agreement with former Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds shortly after the tampering period began. The Dolphins during the afternoon added wide receiver Cedrick Wilson from the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Denver Broncos as well.

Tight end Mike Gesicki signed his franchise tag Monday afternoon.

As we work our way through an important part of the NFL calendar, we will keep you up to date on all the wheeling and dealing for the Miami Dolphins - and the other major news around the league. You can always find the latest on our front page, but if you miss something, you can always come back here to find all of our stories collected in one place.

Dolphins salary cap space (Top 51) (as of 10:00 a.m. ET, 3/17/22)

$24.8 million (according to OverTheCap.com)

$35.9 million (according to NFL Players Association)

Dolphins rumors and signings

Dolphins free agents

Vince Biegel, Linebacker

Malcolm Brown, Running back

Jacoby Brissett, Quarterback

Justin Coleman, Cornerback

Isaiah Ford, Wide receiver

Will Fuller, Wide receiver

Mike Gesicki, Tight end - Franchise tagged

- Franchise tagged Mack Hollins, Wide receiver - Signed with Raiders

- Signed with Raiders John Jenkins, Defensive tackle

Duke Johnson, Running back

Phillip Lindsay, Running back

Greg Mancz, Center

Jason McCourty, Safety

Emmanuel Ogbah, Defensive end - Re-signed

- Re-signed Michael Palardy, Punter

Duke Riley, Linebacker - Re-signed

- Re-signed Elandon Roberts, Linebacker - Re-signed

- Re-signed Brennan Scarlett, Linebacker - Re-signed

- Re-signed Durham Smythe, Tight end

Albert Wilson, Wide receiver

Sam Eguavoen, Linebacker (RFA) - Not tendered - Re-signed

- Not tendered - Re-signed Patrick Laird, Running back (RFA) - Not tendered

Nik Needham, Cornerback (RFA) - 2nd Round Tender

- 2nd Round Tender Jamal Perry, Cornerback (RFA) - Not tendered

Sheldrick Redwine, Safety (RFA) - Not-Tendered - Re-signed

- Not-Tendered - Re-signed Preston Williams, Wide receiver (RFA) - Not tendered - Re-Signed

- Not tendered - Re-Signed Salvon Ahmed, Running back (ERFA) - Tender

- Tender Elijah Campbell, Cornerback (ERFA) - Tender

Miami Dolphins 2022 Roster (67/90) (as of 5:10 p.m., 3/17/22)

Quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa

Chris Streveler

Teddy Bridgewater (Signed from Broncos 3/14/22)

Running back

Myles Gaskin

Salvon Ahmed (tendered RFA)

Gerrid Doaks

Chase Edmonds (Signed from Cardinals 3/14/22)

Raheem Mostert (Signed from 49ers 3/16/22)

Fullback

John Lovett

Alec Ingold (Signed from Raiders 3/16/22)

Wide receiver

Jaylen Waddle

DeVante Parker

Lynn Bowden, Jr.

Allen Hurns

Cody Core

River Cracraft

DeVonte Dedmon

Cedrick Wilson (Signed from Cowboys 3/14/22)

Preston Williams (Re-signed 3/15/22)

Trent Sherfield (Signed from 49ers 3/17/22)

Tight end

Mike Gesicki (franchise tag signed)

Adam Shaheen

Hunter Long

Cethan Carter

Offensive line

Robert Hunt

Michael Deiter

Jesse Davis

Austin Jackson

Liam Eichenberg

Solomon Kindley

Robert Jones

Greg Little

Larnel Coleman

Adam Pankey

Kion Smith

Connor Williams (signed from Cowboys 3/15/22)

Defensive line

Emmanuel Ogbah (Re-signed 3/14/22)

Christian Wilkins

Raekwon Davis

Adam Butler

Daeshon Hall

Zach Sieler

Linebacker

Jerome Baker

Jaelan Phillips

Andrew Van Ginkel

Darius Hodge

Calvin Munson

Duke Riley (Re-signed 3/15/22)

Elandon Roberts (Re-signed 3/15/22)

Sam Eguavoen (Re-signed 3/16/22)

Brennan Scarlett (Re-signed 3/17/22)

Cornerback

Xavien Howard

Byron Jones

Nik Needham (tendered RFA)

Noah Igbinoghene

Elijah Campbell (tendered ERFA)

Trill Williams

Javaris Davis

D’Angelo Ross

Quincy Wilson

Keion Crossen (signed 3/14/22)

Safety

Jevon Holland

Brandon Jones

Eric Rowe

Clayton Fejedelem

Sheldrick Redwine (Re-signed 3/16/22)

Long snapper

Blake Ferguson

Kicker

Jason Sanders

Punter