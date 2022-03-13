2022 Miami Dolphins free agents: Walk, tag, re-sign - Albert Wilson

The NFL offseason is here for the Miami Dolphins, which means it’s time to start planning for 2022. Before we reach the frenzy of free agency and never-ending NFL Draft pick predictions, we need to take a look at the Dolphins’ own players with expiring contracts. We’re walking through all the analysis for each Dolphins player set to hit the open market. Will Miami re-sign the player, place the franchise tag, or let the player walk away in free agency?

We are closing in on the start of the 2022 NFL free agency period, beginning with the “legal tampering” period starting on Monday. The new league year - and the official free agency period - begins on Wednesday. As we reach the final stretch before free agency begins, we continue our look at the Miami Dolphins’ soon-to-be free agents.

Miami is going to be busy this offseason, entering the new league year with the most salary cap space and a need to mold the roster into new head coach Mike McDaniel’s vision. That starts with the decisions they have to make on their own players with expiring contracts. Do they bring back the player or do they look to replace him in free agency or the draft? Decisions have to be made, and that is exactly what this series of articles aims to do.

Obviously, we are not making the decisions for the Dolphins, but we are getting an idea of what the Dolphins fanbase thinks. We continue our looks at the potential free agent player, breaking down his 2021 performance, what might be expected of him in 2022, then provide a verdict on what we think the Dolphins should do. We also give you a chance to vote on what you think Miami should do.

We continue our “Walk, tag, re-sign” series today with wide receiver Albert Wilson.

Background

Position: Wide receiver

Age (at start of 2022 season): 30

College: Georgia State

Experience: 7 years

Expiring Contract: 3 years, $24 million (2020 tolled; 2021 renegotiated)

2021 Review

Wilson returned to the Dolphins in 2021 after being a COVID opt-out in 2020. The two sides re-negotiated his contract to increase his guaranteed money, but to bring down his salary. He felt like a bubble player for much of the summer, but as he found his form again, he started to look like a player who could find his way to the roster. He ultimately did make the 53-man roster for the Dolphins, appearing in 14 games with five starts last year. He caught 25 passes for 213 yards along with four rushes for 17 yards.

2022 Outlook

The wide receiver group may be the hardest position group to project for the Dolphins. Heading into the 2021 season, Miami appeared to have more talented players at the positon on their training camp roster than they could take into the 2021 regular season. As the season wore on, however, the group struggled to find consistency. Heading into 2022, the Dolphins cannot afford to have that same situation this year. Miami has Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker, Allen Hurns, and Lynn Bowden set to return this year, while they signed River Cracraft, DeVonte Dedmon, and Cody Core to future contracts after the season. Even adding Mack Hollins, who had a 96 percent re-sign vote from the fans in his “Walk, tag, re-sign” article, leaves a lot of space on the roster for wide receivers. Wilson is a veteran player with a ton of speed who can be effective and he could find his role as the third- or fourth-player on the roster.

Walk, Tag, or Re-sign?

Wilson really is a tough one to predict. There are arguments to be made both ways. He would provide that veteran depth player in case something happens to Parker and/or Waddle. He has the speed to be a deep threat or to take a slant the distance any time he gets the ball. But, he has not been as consistent as Miami likely would want. He definitely can serve a role on the offense, but he also could be someone allowed to leave in free agency as the Dolphins look to upgrade the position. Wilson probably is not going to be an in-demand early free agency target around the league, so Miami could see what kind of traction they get with other free agents, then look to come back to Wilson once things settle down a little.

Kevin’s verdict: Walk, but potentially re-sign if available later in free agency