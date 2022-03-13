NFL Free Agency 2022 | The Dolphins NEED to trade for Dallas Cowboys RT La’el Collins

Tomorrow kicks off the legal tampering period, and if the last few days were any indication, we are all in for a wild ride.

I plan to have a list of players I hope the Dolphins target in free agency early next week, which will have players at Miami’s four key areas of need: Offensive line, wide receiver, linebacker, and running back. (IMO)

But the most significant move the Dolphins could make this legal tampering period—and potentially the most important—isn’t a splashy signing in free agency.

No.

The biggest, bestest, most important move the Dolphins could make over the next 24 hours is COMPLETE a trade with the Dallas Cowboys for 28-year-old right tackle La’el Collins.

(This was the coolest video I could find. If Miami trades for him, expect a cut-up or three.)

Not only is the rumored asking price a mid-round draft pick. The contract his new team would be taking on would be a modest three year, $30 million. Oh, and he’s also really good at football. He would be an immediate upgrade over Jesse Davis, Liam Eichenberg, or whoever the Dolphins planned to try at Tua’s blindspot this offseason.



(This is not Robert Hunt slander)

Miami was heavily interested in Collins when he went undrafted in 2015 after some questionable off-the-field issues. He was also suspended five games last season for trying to pay off the league’s drug tester. And yes, there were some injuries that forced him to miss the 2020 season.

But again, Collins would be a massive upgrade in both the run game—which we know the Dolphins will focus on heavily moving forward—and the passing game, protecting QB1 Tua Tagovailoa’s blindside.

According to Pro Football Focus, Collins played 671 offensive snaps (454 pass/217 run) and finished the 2021 season with an 82.0 overall grade.

Other 2021 PFF grades:

-76.2 Pass Blocking

-89.8 Run Blocking

Collins isn’t perfect; No one is.

But for what the Dolphins are looking to do this offseason to repair the offensive line, coupled with Mike McDaniel’s history of running the football, trading for a 28-year-old right tackle on a three-year, $30M contract seems like a no-brainer.

Make the trade, Chris Grier!

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins trading for Dallas Cowboys’ right tackle La’el Collins? Is there any reason you wouldn’t make the trade if you’re the Dolphins? How would you feel about Robert Hunt being moved to right tackle this offseason? What players do you want the Dolphins to target most in free agency? Let us know in the comments section below!

One more day until the legal tampering officially begins!!!!!