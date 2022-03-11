Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson won’t face criminal charges

Over the past two years, the Miami Dolphins’ interest in Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson has been well documented. However, a deal between the two teams never materialized, in large part due to Watson facing lawsuits filed by 22 women who accused him of harassment and sexual assault.

Watson was never suspended by the NFL as a result of these allegations and sat out the entirety of the 2021 NFL season. However, Watson may be back on the field sooner rather than later.

As per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Watson will NOT face criminal charges, as a grand jury on Friday declined to indict Watson of any criminal charges.

Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2022

So, what does this mean for Miami?

Honestly, not much. While the Dolphins were at one point heavily interested in acquiring the Texans' QB, that interest has severely cooled down over the past few months.

Dolphins GM Chris Grier expressed his feelings toward a potential trade for Deshaun Watson in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine, and he made his feelings very clear.

Dolphins GM Chris Grier says “the door is shut on Deshaun Watson.” He says that is definitive and they believe in Tua Tagovailoa’s development going into Year 3. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 2, 2022

If you wanted an answer, it doesn’t get more definitive than this: For better or for worse, the Dolphins are sticking with Tua Tagovailoa as their QB of the future.

While Watson may still find a job in the NFL somewhere, it certainly won’t be in Miami. Today signals the end of Miami’s 2-year long saga with Watson, which ultimately amounted to nothing. The Dolphins kept their guy, and the Texans kept theirs (for now). Whether you agree with Miami’s decision or not, it’s hard not to take solace in the fact that their position is extremely concrete, finally allowing both parties to move on with their future.