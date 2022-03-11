NFL Free Agency 2022 | Six players the Dolphins could release if they want to clear more cap space

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins will have a boatload of money to spend. $46,793,187 million, to be exact. But what if they could have more?!?!

Here are six POTENTIAL cap-saving cuts that the Dolphins could make to sure up some more money, as Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier look to take Miami’s football team to new heights.

[All numbers from Spotrac. I should also reiterate that I’m not a mathematician, and none of this is groundbreaking or outside the box thinking. Enjoy!]

✂️ POTENTIAL CAP SAVINGS ✂️

Jesse Davis, Offensive Tackle/Guard

Pre-June 1st | Cap hit/$1M Savings/$3.61M

Post-June 1st: Cap hit-$1M Savings/$3.61M

Davis has been a lightning rod for criticism over the last few seasons—I’ll shoulder some of the blame for that. Sure, he’s serviceable, but you want more than adequate when protecting your star quarterback’s blindside. Davis may stick around as added offensive line depth or maybe even push for a starting spot at guard (never say never). But with a meaty offensive line class and an impressive group of ever-changing free agents, I think Miami can better spend that money elsewhere.

-GM Houtz says CUT

Clayton Fejedelem, Safety

Pre-June 1st | hit/$500k Savings/$2.275M

Post-June 1st | hit/$500K Savings/$2.275M

When the Dolphins signed safety Clayton Fejedelem, the team expected to get a special team’s ACE, who could also contribute on defense when called upon. I’m not going to say Fejedelem isn’t still that type of player, but when you factor in the money he’s making, I think there are better players and ways to invest that money.

-GM Houtz says CUT

Allen Hurns, Wide Receiver

Pre-June 1st | hit/$433,334 Savings/$2.575M

Post-June 1st | hit/$433,334 Savings/$2.575M

I admittedly don’t have the best memory, so if you asked me a few days ago if Allen Hurns was still on the roster, I probably would’ve said: “yes, but let me double-check.”

Hurns is still on the roster, but at 30 years of age and two years removed from action, I don’t know what value—if any—he has in Miami’s receiving corps.

The last time Hurns was healthy, he recorded 32 receptions for 416 yards and two touchdowns. But again, he hasn’t played in two seasons—so in my opinion— there are better options available in free agency and the draft.

- GM Houtz says CUT

Cethan Carter, Tight End

Pre-June 1st | hit/$0 Savings/$2.525M

Post-June 1st | hit/$0 Savings/$2.535M

I’m not sure what the plan was for ‘tight end’ Cethan Carter when the Dolphins inked him to a three-year deal worth $7.8 million last offseason. But only playing 52 snaps (5%) in 2021 was probably not what they had in mind.

I don’t see how Carter is back with the Dolphins in 2022.

-GM Houtz says CUT

Greg Little, Offensive Tackle

Pre-June 1st | hit/$0 Savings/$1,536,672

Post June 1st | hit/$0 Savings/$1,536,672

The Dolphins traded a conditional 2022 7th round draft pick for Greg Little, so if they wanted to cut ties with the former second-round draft pick, I think we’d all understand.

But when you look at the young players on Miami’s roster and the competition likely ahead on the offensive line, I seem to think a 24-year-old set to make a little over $1.5M is a low-risk, medium reward I’d be willing to take. But then again, I’ve been wrong many times before.

-GM Houtz says KEEP

Wildcard | Eric Rowe, Safety

Pre-June 1st | hit/$525k Savings/$4.550M

Post-June 1st | hit/$525K Savings/$4.550M

This is the one move that would sting the most and yet makes so much sense. After all, Miami already has two excellent, young safeties in Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland. The argument is that Rowe’s versatility—and previous experience as a tight end eraser—makes him a valuable asset and allows Miami to use Jones and Holland in other ways. But at 29 years of age and Brian Flores no longer employed, maybe the time is now for both sides to part ways.

During his first two seasons in Miami, Rowe played 96% of the snaps in 2019 and 89% of the team’s defensive snaps in 2020. Last season, after the team drafted Jevon Holland, Rowe only played 57% of the team’s snaps.

-GM Houtz was leaning towards KEEP, but I feel like we have to go with CUT for the integrity of this article...

What are your thoughts on the Dolphins’ current cap situation? Would you cut any of these players to make additional room? Are there any players on this list you would prefer to keep? Who is missing from my list? Let us know in the comments section below!