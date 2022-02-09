Miami DBs coach Gerald Alexander interviewing for Jacksonville’s DC position

Dolphins defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander is set to interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars today. Alexander will be interviewing to become the team’s new defensive coordinator under newly appointed head coach Doug Pederson.

#Dolphins DBs coach Gerald Alexander is in Jacksonville today interviewing for the vacant DC position under Doug Pederson, source said. A former Jags player, Alexander has risen quickly. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2022

Alexander, a former player, spent time as a safety for both the Jaguars and Dolphins in 2009 and 2011, respectively. After hanging up his cleats in 2012, Alexander bounced around coaching college football until eventually landing the role of defensive backs coach for the Miami Dolphins in 2020. Alexander has been labeled as a future defensive coordinator and even a future head coach by many of his peers throughout the league, as well as in the Dolphins’ facility.

Since landing in Miami, Alexander has helped the Dolphins establish one of the league’s top secondaries, boasting elite numbers in interceptions, pass-breakups, and opponent QBR.

Reports also suggest he’s well-liked and respected by the players, and it shows. Alexander, of course, played a huge role in helping young Dolphins safeties Jevon Holland & Brandon Jones have stellar 2021 seasons. The loss would certainly be a big one for Miami, with Alexander being one of Miami’s best positional coaches.

In fact, Alexander’s wife actually commented on his time with the Dolphins, and as you can expect, Twitter is going crazy. Does this hint that Alexander had a bigger part to play in Miami’s resurgent defense in the 2nd half of last season? I guess only time will tell....

My hubby wasn’t titled DC yet. But when the defense got better this yr. GA wasn’t on the sideline anymore. He had a major part in why it changed but hey, ppl think it was Bc flo was calling it ‍♀️ — Krys Alexander (@Simplykrys2) February 9, 2022

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins potentially losing Gerald Alexander to the Jaguars? Do you have a defensive coordinator in mind for the Dolphins? Or would you prefer to run it back with Josh Boyer and company. Let us know in the comments section below!