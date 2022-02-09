Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
What Mac Jones thinks about Josh McDaniels leaving the Patriots - Pats Pulpit
McDaniels has left New England to work as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach moving forward.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Building A Jets Core: Michael Carter - Gang Green Nation
We have the fourth core member of the New York Jets, as voted by all of you. And the winner is: Michael Carter, Running Back! The Jets drafted Carter with the 107th pick in the 2021 NFL draft....
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Bills announce Aaron Kromer as new offensive line coach - Buffalo Rumblings
Seems like a solid hire.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Eric DeCosta Gives Update on Lamar Jackson’s Ongoing Contract Situation - Baltimore Beatdown
The team is going at the "pace" of the former league MVP.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Steelers need to find a cure for the road trip blues in 2022 - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t been very good away from home, and that needs to improve in 2022.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
C.J. Uzomah sheds brace at Bengals pep rally; says he’ll play vs Rams in Super Bowl - Cincy Jungle
Despite a knee injury, C.J. Uzomah is ready to help the Bengals hoist the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Browns All-Senior Bowl Team - Dawgs By Nature
Lots of prospects gave their all this week
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
2022 Houston Texans Coaching Search: Lovie Smith Gets the Final Rose - Battle Red Blog
Lovie Smith named the head coach of YOUR Houston Texans.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans free agent spotlight: EDGE Harold Landry - Music City Miracles
Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2022 NFL Free Agency Primer! Free agency is set to begin on March 16th, but the Titans are able to re-sign their own free agents before then....
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence ‘really excited’ to move forward with Pederson - Big Cat Country
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will be at the center of what makes the franchise successful moving forward.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Report: Colts Hiring Former Raiders DC Gus Bradley as New Defensive Coordinator - Stampede Blue
After a few weeks of speculation, the Colts finally landed on their guy to become the team’s new defensive coordinator.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Are the Broncos a QB away from contending for Super Bowls? - Mile High Report
Could the Broncos actually contend for championships in 2022?
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Bolts hiring Ryan Ficken as special teams coordinator - Bolts From The Blue
The Bolts got their guy.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Tom McMahon hired as special teams coach - Silver And Black Pride
He was in Denver last year
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs Eric Bieniemy misses out on head coach job; his KC contract is reportedly expiring - Arrowhead Pride
Despite long reported conversations with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the team is going with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen — ending this year’s coaching carousel.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants’ front office changes begin: Brandon Brown officially in, Mark Koncz out - Big Blue View
Joe Schoen is making some moves as Giants prepare for free agency, the draft
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
What the Eagles should do at wide receiver: Feed DeVonta Smith, trade Jalen Reagor - Bleeding Green Nation
Eagles roster outlook: position-by-position.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
3 reasons the Cowboys shouldn’t worry about their salary cap situation - Blogging The Boys
Don’t be fooled by what is said about the Cowboys’ salary cap situation.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
NFL Fans nationally give a ‘thumbs down’ to Washington’s new name - Hogs Haven
but do they prefer it to "Washington Football Team"?
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers will hire Rich Bisaccia as special teams coordinator, per report - Acme Packing Company
The Packers finally made a big-name hire to coach the special teams, bringing in the Raiders’ former interim head coach.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Report: Detroit Lions to promote TE coach Ben Johnson to OC - Pride Of Detroit
The Lions have their next offensive coordinator.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
10 Chicago Bears’ Takes following a busy month since the house cleaning - Windy City Gridiron
It’s been four weeks since the Chicago Bears decided to fire both general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy. Despite record-high openings around the league, the team’s plan is taking shape. How have they done so far and what can we expect in the coming months?
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings 2022 Offseason Plan 3.0 - Daily Norseman
Play it out
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints Promoting Dennis Allen to Head Coach to replace Sean Payton - Canal Street Chronicles
Allen was the interim head coach in the Saints’ signature shutout of the Buccaneers last season
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Turning Kyle Pitts into the red zone weapon he’s meant to be is a Falcons priority in 2022 - The Falcoholic
Pitts is too good to have a single touchdown in a season.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Fixing the Panthers roster, part 1: Re-signings and free agency - Cat Scratch Reader
As Carolina’s fake general manager, here’s how I would free up cap space and nail free agency.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Best of Brady: 12 most memorable games of Buccaneers’ Tom Brady era - Bucs Nation
Brady was only with Tampa Bay for two seasons, but it’s safe to say he left quite the impression in the final act of his career.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: How Kyle Shanahan trusted Mike McDaniel more than any offensive assistant - Niners Nation
McDaniel had a lot on his plate during the week
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Could the Arizona Cardinals use any of the ESPN’s ‘Under-the-radar NFL trade candidates’? - Revenge of the Birds
With the offseason just around the corner one of the things that Steve Keim has done well is swing trades for veteran players.
He has acquired Chandler Jones, DeAndre Hopkins and Rodney Hudson in...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
ESPN’s Ryan Clark says Russell Wilson is not an all-time great quarterback, or even a great QB - Field Gulls
Well, the Russell Wilson takes are coming. This one just isn’t the "potential trade packages" clickbait you have probably gotten used to seeing.
Monday morning on ESPN’s "Get Up," former Pittsburgh...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
2022 Super Bowl: How do the ‘99 Greatest Show on Turf compare to 2021? - Turf Show Times
Comparing this season’s offensive and defensive rankings to the 1999 team that won the Super Bowl
