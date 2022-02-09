Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

What Mac Jones thinks about Josh McDaniels leaving the Patriots - Pats Pulpit

McDaniels has left New England to work as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach moving forward.





Building A Jets Core: Michael Carter - Gang Green Nation

We have the fourth core member of the New York Jets, as voted by all of you. And the winner is: Michael Carter, Running Back! The Jets drafted Carter with the 107th pick in the 2021 NFL draft....





Bills announce Aaron Kromer as new offensive line coach - Buffalo Rumblings

Seems like a solid hire.

AFC NORTH:

Eric DeCosta Gives Update on Lamar Jackson’s Ongoing Contract Situation - Baltimore Beatdown

The team is going at the "pace" of the former league MVP.





The Steelers need to find a cure for the road trip blues in 2022 - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t been very good away from home, and that needs to improve in 2022.





C.J. Uzomah sheds brace at Bengals pep rally; says he’ll play vs Rams in Super Bowl - Cincy Jungle

Despite a knee injury, C.J. Uzomah is ready to help the Bengals hoist the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy.





Browns All-Senior Bowl Team - Dawgs By Nature

Lots of prospects gave their all this week

AFC SOUTH:

2022 Houston Texans Coaching Search: Lovie Smith Gets the Final Rose - Battle Red Blog

Lovie Smith named the head coach of YOUR Houston Texans.





Titans free agent spotlight: EDGE Harold Landry - Music City Miracles

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2022 NFL Free Agency Primer! Free agency is set to begin on March 16th, but the Titans are able to re-sign their own free agents before then....





Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence ‘really excited’ to move forward with Pederson - Big Cat Country

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will be at the center of what makes the franchise successful moving forward.





Report: Colts Hiring Former Raiders DC Gus Bradley as New Defensive Coordinator - Stampede Blue

After a few weeks of speculation, the Colts finally landed on their guy to become the team’s new defensive coordinator.

AFC WEST:

Are the Broncos a QB away from contending for Super Bowls? - Mile High Report

Could the Broncos actually contend for championships in 2022?





Chargers News: Bolts hiring Ryan Ficken as special teams coordinator - Bolts From The Blue

The Bolts got their guy.





Raiders news: Tom McMahon hired as special teams coach - Silver And Black Pride

He was in Denver last year





Chiefs Eric Bieniemy misses out on head coach job; his KC contract is reportedly expiring - Arrowhead Pride

Despite long reported conversations with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the team is going with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen — ending this year’s coaching carousel.

NFC EAST:

Giants’ front office changes begin: Brandon Brown officially in, Mark Koncz out - Big Blue View

Joe Schoen is making some moves as Giants prepare for free agency, the draft





What the Eagles should do at wide receiver: Feed DeVonta Smith, trade Jalen Reagor - Bleeding Green Nation

Eagles roster outlook: position-by-position.





3 reasons the Cowboys shouldn’t worry about their salary cap situation - Blogging The Boys

Don’t be fooled by what is said about the Cowboys’ salary cap situation.





NFL Fans nationally give a ‘thumbs down’ to Washington’s new name - Hogs Haven

but do they prefer it to "Washington Football Team"?

NFC NORTH:

Packers will hire Rich Bisaccia as special teams coordinator, per report - Acme Packing Company

The Packers finally made a big-name hire to coach the special teams, bringing in the Raiders’ former interim head coach.





Report: Detroit Lions to promote TE coach Ben Johnson to OC - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions have their next offensive coordinator.





10 Chicago Bears’ Takes following a busy month since the house cleaning - Windy City Gridiron

It’s been four weeks since the Chicago Bears decided to fire both general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy. Despite record-high openings around the league, the team’s plan is taking shape. How have they done so far and what can we expect in the coming months?





Vikings 2022 Offseason Plan 3.0 - Daily Norseman

Play it out

NFC SOUTH:

Saints Promoting Dennis Allen to Head Coach to replace Sean Payton - Canal Street Chronicles

Allen was the interim head coach in the Saints’ signature shutout of the Buccaneers last season





Turning Kyle Pitts into the red zone weapon he’s meant to be is a Falcons priority in 2022 - The Falcoholic

Pitts is too good to have a single touchdown in a season.





Fixing the Panthers roster, part 1: Re-signings and free agency - Cat Scratch Reader

As Carolina’s fake general manager, here’s how I would free up cap space and nail free agency.





Best of Brady: 12 most memorable games of Buccaneers’ Tom Brady era - Bucs Nation

Brady was only with Tampa Bay for two seasons, but it’s safe to say he left quite the impression in the final act of his career.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: How Kyle Shanahan trusted Mike McDaniel more than any offensive assistant - Niners Nation

McDaniel had a lot on his plate during the week





Could the Arizona Cardinals use any of the ESPN’s ‘Under-the-radar NFL trade candidates’? - Revenge of the Birds

With the offseason just around the corner one of the things that Steve Keim has done well is swing trades for veteran players.

He has acquired Chandler Jones, DeAndre Hopkins and Rodney Hudson in...





ESPN’s Ryan Clark says Russell Wilson is not an all-time great quarterback, or even a great QB - Field Gulls

Well, the Russell Wilson takes are coming. This one just isn’t the "potential trade packages" clickbait you have probably gotten used to seeing.

Monday morning on ESPN’s "Get Up," former Pittsburgh...





2022 Super Bowl: How do the ‘99 Greatest Show on Turf compare to 2021? - Turf Show Times

Comparing this season’s offensive and defensive rankings to the 1999 team that won the Super Bowl