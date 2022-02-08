Dolphins to interview Charles London for offensive coordinator position

The Miami Dolphins took a massive organization step in hiring former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as the franchise’s next head coach. Now, all eyes turn to McDaniel and his ability to round out a strong coaching staff. Reports have surfaced that the first-time head coach is considering retaining some of Miami’s current defensive staff, but there’s no doubt there will be some new faces in the building before long.

According the The Athletic’s Josh Kendall, McDaniel will interview current Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London for Miami’s offensive coordinator position. London, 46, has been coaching since 2004 after playing running back at Duke University during his collegiate career. He joined the Falcons during the 2021 offseason when Arthur Smith took the head coaching position in Atlanta. London previously worked as a running backs coach with the Chicago Bears from 2018 to 2020, the Houston Texans from 2014 to 2017, and Penn State from 2012 to 2013. He started his coaching career at Duke before working as an offensive assistant for the Bears and Tennessee Titans from 2007 to 2011. London spent the 2010 season as a scout with the Philadelphia Eagles.

There are several potential candidates for the offensive coordinator position from McDaniel’s network in San Francisco, including current 49ers quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello, wide receivers coach Wes Welker, and former tight ends coach and assistant head coach Jon Embree, though those candidates exist as speculation only at this point. It remains to be seen whether McDaniel plans to call plays in Miami, something he has yet to do during his coaching career. It’s worth nothing that head coaches have found wildly varied levels of success calling plays on either side of the ball in recent years.