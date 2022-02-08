Mike McDaniel chats with Tua Tagovailoa for the first time as head coach of the Miami Dolphins

It is impossible to lose games in the offseason, so it's nearly impossible to not be optimistic about the future of the Miami Dolphins after the franchise signed for San Francisco offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to lead the franchise.

McDaniel is the 14th coach in the history of the Miami Dolphins and he is tasked with building an offense that can compete late into January. With that in mind, McDaniel’s offense will likely include former first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa.

“My job is to coach you, to get all of that greatness out of you”



Coach McDaniel @Tua pic.twitter.com/QP9QeNmYwk — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 8, 2022

“One thing I know about you is that you have the ambition to be great,” McDaniel said to Tagovailoa in a video released by the team. “My job is to coach you, to get all that greatness out of you and it’ll be fun.

“It’ll be work, but I know you’re not afraid of that.”

Tagovailoa is entering his third season and McDaniel comes from a run-heavy offense in San Francisco. Tagovalo, along with DeVante Parker and Jaylen Waddle, are three of Miami’s sixth-highest paid players entering the offseason.

Of Miami’s top-10 highest contracts heading into 2022, Jesse Davis is the only other offensive player. With that in mind, McDaniel and the Dolphins are slated to have nearly $64 million in cap space to bolster the offensive side of the football.

Clubs can begin negotiating with free agents on March 14 at 12 p.m.