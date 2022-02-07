Phinsider Question Of The Day W/Poll 02/07/2022

So after what seems like forever to Miami Dolphins fans, the team has finally selected their next head coach to lead the team following the surprising (well at least at the time) firing of former head coach Brian Flores. Mike McDaniel comes to Miami with what many fans as well as NFL insiders consider a ton of credentials and past success. Those same people around the league (former players, current 49ers players, former assistants that worked with him, etc...) lauded his abilities, personality, and overall football mind with some throwing around words like “genius” and Football “savant”. Then there are the skeptics.

I have seen a lot of backlash against the skeptics when it comes to this hire and some of the negativity does seem like a bit much but I also believe that anyone who has been a fan of the Miami Dolphins for a very long time, especially under the current ownership, is due his or her right to be skeptical about anything that happens with the team. They are correct, we have all been promised the savior of the organization more times than I can remember with little to zero success. Well, Flores had some but alas, there clearly now seems to have been some things occurring on the inside of the organization that was less than ideal to put it nicely. I realize that’s an understatement but that part of things has been hashed out enough elsewhere to last us all a lifetime so moving on...

So tonight’s question is are you happy with this hire and if so why? If you are unhappy with this hire, why? If you are somewhere in the middle due to a lifetime of broken promises from your favorite NFL team where do you sit and why?

Give us your thoughts below on the Miami Dolphins new head coach hire and please remember to vote in the poll.