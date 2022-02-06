Dolphins working contract with Mike McDaniel

Just after a report indicated Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was starting to reach out to potential assistant coaches as he looked to put together a staff if he were to receive an offer to become the Miami Dolphins new head coach, everything has changed once again. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator and running game coordinator Mike McDaniel are working on a deal. If a deal is reached, the move will fill Miami’s vacancy created when the team fired Brian Flores at the end of the 2021 regular season.

McDaniel, 38, joins the Dolphins after working closely with Kyle Shanahan for years. McDaniel began his coaching career with the Denver Broncos in 2005 as an intern. He then spent time with the Houston Texans from 2006 through 2008 as an offensive assistant. After a stint with the Sacramento Moutain Lions as their running backs coach from 2009 through 20210, he returned to the NFL as an offensive assistant with Washington, then became their wide receivers coach in 2013. He moved to the Cleveland Browns as their wide receivers coach in 2014, followed by a two-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015 and 2016 as an offensive assistant. He was hired by the 49ers in 2017 as their run game coordinator, then moved up to the offensive coordinator position last year.

The Dolphins completed their second interview with McDaniel on Friday. He was one of two finalists for the head coaching position, along with Moore. Now it is just a matter of waiting for the deal to be finalized and the Dolphins will finally have a head coach after nearly a month of searching.