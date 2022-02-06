Dophins head coach search: Kellen Moore begins building staff - no offer yet

The Miami Dolphins completed a second round of interviews for their vacant head coaching position over the weekend. The team seems to have narrowed the field of potential candidates to two, with San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel assumed to be the favorite over Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. A report on Sunday, however, seems to indicate Moore does not think he is out of the running.

According to Pro Football Network’s Adam Beasley, with sources from the company’s Aaron Wilson, Moore has begun putting together a potential coaching staff should the Dolphins make him an offer. Beasley writes that the move to begin reaching out to potential assistant coaches signals “he emerged from Saturday’s interview with the team...believing he had a realistic chance of getting hired.”

Moore, is only 33 years old and has only been a coach since 2018, but he has rocketed up to being a head coaching candidate in that short time. He retired from the NFL after the 2017 season, having played quarterback for both the Detroit Lions and the Cowboys, serving as the Dallas quarterbacks coach for 2018 before being made the team’s offensive coordinator in 2019. He has held that position for four seasons, surviving the Cowboys’ head coaching change from Jason Garrett to Mike McCarthy during that span.

He was also interviewed by the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, and Jacksonville Jaguars for their respective head coaching positions this year.

As for McDaniel as a possible coach for the Dolphins, the 49ers on Friday hired Anthony Lynn as an offensive assistant coach. The move could be an indication they believe McDaniel is headed to Miami, giving them an immediate replacement for him on their staff should the Dolphins choose to make that hire.