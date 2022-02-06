2022 NFL Pro Bowl Live Thread & Game Information

It’s that time of year again. The dead week between the NFL playoffs and the Super Bowl. Now comes possibly the least-watched game of the season, the Pro Bowl. But besides watching what the lone Miami Dolphins player to be selected this year will do there are also some potential rules changes that the NFL will try out as an experiment in this year's game to give you a reason for watching.
One of the more interesting concepts that the league will look at is getting rid of the kickoff. This seems like a good idea in a glorified exhibition game anyway. How would an NFL team react to having a star player used by another NFL coach on kickoff coverage if they were to get injured doing something that their own team would never have them do?
The rule changes are as follows-
- Coin toss winner gets to chose to either place the ball on the field or choose whether to be on offense or defense. The placement choice is completed first, so the winner can either make that decision or wait until the other team chooses where to place the ball. The decisions are then swapped for the second half.
- Kickoffs will be replaced by either the non-scoring team starting with the ball at their own 25-yard line, or the scoring team facing a 4th-and-15 from their own 25-yard line (onside kick).
- Incomplete passes will only stop the clock until the referee signals the ball in play, instead of stopping the clock until the next snap. The rule will revert back to the clock being stopped until the next snap in the final two minutes of the first half and the final five minutes of the game.
Rosters
AFC Roster
- Quarterbacks: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs; Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (injury withdrawal); Mac Jones, New England Patriots (replacement)
- Running backs: Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts; Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns; Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (withdrawal for Super Bowl); Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (replacement)
- Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens
- Wide receivers: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (withdrawal for Super Bowl); Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills; Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (injury withdrawal); Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders (replacement); Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers (replacement)
- Tight ends: Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens; Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
- Offensive tackles: Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers; Orlando Brown, Jr., Kansas City Chiefs; Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills
- Guards: Quinton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts (injury withdrawal); Joel Bitonio; Cleveland Browns, Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns; Rodger Saffold, Tennesse Titans (replacement)
- Centers: Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers; Ryan Kelly Indianapolis Colts
- Defensive ends: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals (withdrawal for Super Bowl); Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs (replacement)
- Defensive tackles: DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts; Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs (injury withdrawal); Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers; Jeffery Simmons, Tennesse Titans (replacement)
- Outside linebackers: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers; Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers (injury withdrawal); Matthew Judon, New England Patriots; Harold Landry, Tennessee Titans (replacement)
- Inside linebackers: Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts; Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders
- Cornerbacks: J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots; Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins; Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns; Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts
- Free Safeties: Kevin Byrd, Tennessee Titans
- Strong Safeties: Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs
- Punter: A.J. Cole III, Las Vegas Raiders
- Kicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
- Returner: Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens
- Special Teams: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots
- Long snapper: Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts
NFC Roster:
- Quarterbacks: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (injury withdrawal); Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (retired); Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals; Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (replacement); Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (replacement)
- Running backs: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings; James Conner, Arizona Cardinals; Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
- Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
- Wide receivers: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (withdrawal for Super Bowl); Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (injury withdrawal); Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings; Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replacement); CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys (replacement)
- Tight ends: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers; Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
- Offensive tackles: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers (injury withdrawal); Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (injury withdrawal); Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys (injury withdrawal); Duane Brown, Seattle Seahawks (replacement); Brian O’Neill, Minnesota Vikings (replacement); D.J. Humphries, Arizona Cardinals (replacement)
- Guards: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys (injury withdrawal); Brandon Scherff, Washington Commanders (injury withdrawal); Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Jonah Jackson, Detroit Lions (replacement); Laken Tomlinson, San Francisco 49ers (replacement)
- Centers: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles (injury withdrawal); Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Alex Mack, San Francisco 49ers (replacement)
- Defensive ends: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers (injury withdrawal); Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints; Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles (replacement)
- Defensive tackles: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams (withdrawal for Super Bowl); Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders; Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers (injury withdrawal); Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles (replacement); Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replacement)
- Outside linebackers: Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals; Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears; Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Inside linebackers: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys; Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks (injury withdrawal); Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replacement)
- Cornerbacks: Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams (withdrawal for Super Bowl); Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles; Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints; Stephon Gilmore, Carolina Panthers (replacement)
- Free safeties: Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks (injury withdrawal); Antoine Winfield, Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers (replacement)
- Strong safeties: Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals; Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
- Punter: Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys
- Kicker: Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams (withdrawal for Super Bowl); Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles (replacement)
- Returner: Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears
- Special teams: J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints
- Long snapper: Josh Harris, Atlanta Falcons
2022 NFL Pro Bowl
- When: Sunday, February 6th, 3:00 PM EST
- Where: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
- TV: ABC; ESPN; ESPN Deportes
- TV Broadcast Team: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, and Lisa Salters
- Streaming: FuboTV, Yahoo Sports Mobile App; ESPN App
- Radio: Westwood One, SiriusXM, NFL Game Pass
- Radio Broadcast Team: John Murphy, Eric Wood, Sal Capaccio
- Odds: AFC -1
- Over/Under: 62.5
Loading comments...