2022 NFL Pro Bowl Live Thread & Game Information

It’s that time of year again. The dead week between the NFL playoffs and the Super Bowl. Now comes possibly the least-watched game of the season, the Pro Bowl. But besides watching what the lone Miami Dolphins player to be selected this year will do there are also some potential rules changes that the NFL will try out as an experiment in this year's game to give you a reason for watching.

One of the more interesting concepts that the league will look at is getting rid of the kickoff. This seems like a good idea in a glorified exhibition game anyway. How would an NFL team react to having a star player used by another NFL coach on kickoff coverage if they were to get injured doing something that their own team would never have them do?

The rule changes are as follows-

Coin toss winner gets to chose to either place the ball on the field or choose whether to be on offense or defense. The placement choice is completed first, so the winner can either make that decision or wait until the other team chooses where to place the ball. The decisions are then swapped for the second half.

Kickoffs will be replaced by either the non-scoring team starting with the ball at their own 25-yard line, or the scoring team facing a 4th-and-15 from their own 25-yard line (onside kick).

Incomplete passes will only stop the clock until the referee signals the ball in play, instead of stopping the clock until the next snap. The rule will revert back to the clock being stopped until the next snap in the final two minutes of the first half and the final five minutes of the game.

