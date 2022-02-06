2022 Pro Bowl: How to watch, stream, rosters, and more

The most-watched game no one watches is today as the NFL calendar moves to the 2022 Pro Bowl. The annual all-star game is a clearly watered-down version of the game, especially when it comes to defense, but it is still a chance to see some of the top stars of the game on the field one more time before the end of the season.

After last year’s Pro Bowl was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s game is in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium later this afternoon. This is a move of the game from Orlando, where it was played from 2017 through 2020. Prior to that, the game was primarily held at Aloha Stadium, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Miami Dolphins come into this year’s game with just one Pro Bowl selection, cornerback Xavien Howard who is making his third appearance in the game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers led the league with nine selections this year, with the Indianapolis Colts having the most AFC selections with seven. The New York Giants, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, and New York Jets were all not represented in the selections.

Everything you need to know to watch this afternoon’s game is here:

2022 Pro Bowl

When: Sunday, Feb. 6, 3 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV Broadcast: ESPN, ABC

Broadcast Team: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters

Online Stream: FuboTV, ESPN App

Radio: Westwood One, SiriusXM, NFL Game Pass

Radio Broadcast Team: John Murphy, Eric Wood, Sal Capaccio

Odds: AFC -2 | 64.5 O/U (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Rule changes:

Coin toss winner gets to chose to either place the ball on the field or choose whether to be on offense or defense. The placement choice is completed first, so the winner can either make that decision or wait until the other team chooses where to place the ball. The decisions are then swapped for the second half.

Kickoffs will be replaced by either the non-scoring team starting with the ball at their own 25-yard line, or the scoring team facing a 4th-and-15 from their own 25-yard line (onside kick).

Incomplete passes will only stop the clock until the referee signals the ball in play, instead of stopping the clock until the next snap. The rule will revert back to the clock being stopped until the next snap in the final two minutes of the first half and the final five minutes of the game.

AFC Roster

NFC Roster: