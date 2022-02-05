Dolphins fans wanted Jim Harbaugh as team’s next head coach

The Miami Dolphins are in the midst of a search for their next head coach. The team has drawn down a long list of candidates to what appears to be two finalists, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Until the last couple of days, the possibility of Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh returning to the NFL and jumping into the Dolphins’ competition hung over the search as well.

Harbaugh, who interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings for their vacant head coach position, has returned to the University of Michigan, effectively ending any possibility of him becoming Miami’s next head coach. While it always seemed like a longshot, especially with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross unequivocally stating at the start of the coaching search that he would not be the person who took Harbaugh away from Michigan (Ross is an alumnus of and major donor to the school), Dolphins fans seemed excited by the possibility of Harbaugh coming to South Florida. After an unsuccessful pursuit of Harbaugh in 2011, could Miami finally land the coach in 2022?

While we know now that will not be happening, this week in our SB Nation Reacts poll brought to us by DraftKings SportsBook, asked Dolphins fans who should be hired as the team’s next head coach, Harbaugh, Moore, or McDaniel. Harbaugh clearly was the favorite among Miami fans, though McDaniel was not far behind.

While Harbaugh claimed 50 percent of the fan votes, McDaniel was not far behind at 41 percent. Moore only received nine percent of the vote.

With Harbaugh now out of the running, it feels as if McDaniel is the clear favorite among Dolphins fans for the job - at least based on Twitter and fan comments. Miami is believed to be finishing their second round of interviews with McDaniel and Moore on Saturday, with the possibility the next head coach could be named soon. Will Dolphins fans, who seemed to want Harbaugh, be happy with whomever Miami hires?

