Dolphins Super Bowl 57 longshots

The Miami Dolphins have put together two straight winning seasons, but neither year included a playoff appearance. They came into the 2021 regular season with high expectations but ended it with a fired head coach and a disappointed fan base. Looking forward to the 2022 season, things remain a giant question for the Dolphins. Their Super Bowl LVII odds reflect that.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are co-favorites to win next season’s championship, both sitting at +700 (win $700 on top of a $100 bet). The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, the two twos facing off in this year’s Super Bowl LVI, are third and fourth at +1000 and +1200, respectively. The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers are tied with the fifth-best odds at +1400.

The Dolphins are 20th in the league, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook odds, at +4000. They are tied with Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles with those odds.

Looking around the AFC East, the New England Patriots are 12th at +2500, tied with the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, and Indianapolis Colts at that mark. The New York Jets have the longest odds on the board, tied with the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans at +10,000.