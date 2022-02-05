Dolphins to interview Cowboys’ Kellen Moore today; 49ers sign Anthony Lynn raising eyebrows in Miami

Yesterday, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel met with the team to discuss his plans to fix quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, build the offense in his vision, and potentially, keep the defense in check.

A task that isn’t impossible but will be much more challenging with the league investigating whether or not owner Stephen Ross bribed former head coach Brian Flores to lose games. If found guilty, the league could look to drop Thor’s hammer on the Dolphins—potentially stripping them of draft picks.

Many reports have surfaced suggesting McDaniel’s interview went well, but who’s to say for sure. After all, we’ve seen everyone come out of the woodwork this coaching cycle pretending to have #sauces.

One thing we do know, however, is that Dallas Cowboys’ offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is scheduled to interview for a second time later today. Moore only has four years of coaching experience (two years calling plays), but he’s interviewed for five head coaching gigs over the last two years and appears to be on the cusp of becoming an NFL head coach.

Dallas’ offense was #1 in points and yards in 2021.

Could Moore promise Miami a better coaching staff and plan for Tua? Or has Miami already made their decision on who the 14th head coach in franchise history will be? Some think it could be the latter after a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke that the 49ers would be signing Anthony Lynn to help with the offense/run game.

Likely means no John Embree in 2022. Could see Embree with McDaniel if the latter gets Dolphins HC job. https://t.co/pHitHfErNL — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 5, 2022

Could this be a sign that the 49ers are prepared to lose their offensive coordinator?

(Some have said this was more of a replacement for recently fired assistant head coach/tight ends coach Jon Embree. Time will tell, but if McDaniel gets the Miami coaching job, Embree could follow him to Miami as mentioned by NFL Network’s Peter Schrager)

Who will be the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins?

Mike McDaniel?

Kellen Moore?

We should have our answer soon enough.