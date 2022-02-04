SCHEFTER | Dolphins to meet with Mike McDaniel Today, Kellen Moore Saturday for vacant HC position

We are less than ten days away from Super Bowl LVI, and several teams around the league are still searching for their next head coach.

Spoiler Alert: The Miami Dolphins are still one of those teams

Nevertheless, with Jim Harbaugh returning to Michigan and several other prominent coaching candidates off the market, the time is NOW for Miami to decide who will be the 14th coach in franchise history.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins will meet today with San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and tomorrow with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

49ers’ offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel arrived in South Florida last night for his HC interview with the Dolphins today.



Cowboys’ offensive coordinator Kellen Moore scheduled for his HC interview with the Dolphins on Saturday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 4, 2022

McDaniel, 38, has spent his entire career by Kyle Shanahan’s side and remains the favorite among Dolphins’ fans—despite never calling offensive plays. (All writers are contractually obligated to say it)

McDaniel has spent 16 seasons in the NFL, with his longest stop in San Francisco as the team’s run game coordinator, a true gem of a system.

Here are two articles from our sister sites on Kyle Shanahan’s coaching tree and the outside zone run.

Oh, and playaction too

Can he turn the Dolphins around?

Fans believe he can, but maybe that’s because the alternative is 33-year old Kellen Moore.

The former Boise State quarterback has experience calling plays, but his four-year resume could be a red flag for teams due to inexperience, or maybe that’s what’s so intriguing? After all, he’s interviewed for several jobs this offseason while McDaniel has only had one suitor. ;) (KNOCK ON WOOD)

Moore just led the #1 scoring offense in football. Yes, they have Dak, banged up Zeke Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Tony Pollard, Dalton Schultz, and an offensive line—-okay, they have some weapons.

But heading into the season, Moore was already considered one of the top candidates (not sure if that means anything). He also calls plays, which might ultimately play a factor. Here’s a solid read on Kellen Moore.

(Whispers: and maybe ties to Gerald Alexander at Boise State? I don’t know. )

I think this is Mike McDaniel’s job to lose. But when this all started—before interviews were announced and candidates requested—my top-3 were Jim Harbaugh, Eric Bieniemy, and Doug Pederson.

However, it soon became apparent that Miami was looking for someone else—and after news broke a few days ago—we might see why.

They were looking for an offensive mind that would promise to work with a young quarterback and utilize the weapons around him. A coach that can build the offensive line and a successful run game. Heck, they even wanted a coach that would reportedly keep the defensive staff in place.

I’m not sure what happens, but hopefully, they pick the candidate that has the best vision to build upon some of the #good that Miami has in place.

Kellen Moore can maybe do all those things, but I’m ready to see what Shanahan’s understudy can do.

So McDaniel today, Kellen Moore Saturday for Dolphins, as Adam Schefter noted. Decision after that. As long as they find someone who promises not to sue them, they're one step ahead of the game. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 4, 2022

Ultimately, Stephen Ross and Chris Grier may choose whoever is willing to play nicest with current factors or, honestly, take the job entirely. I can’t say for sure—given how unpredictable the Dolphins are—that this will conclude by the end of the weekend, but it certainly seems that way.

Who will it be? Discuss in the comments section below!