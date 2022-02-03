Jaguars hiring Doug Pederson as new head coach

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Doug Pederson is heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars as their new head coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Pederson, who was with the Dolphins from 1991 through 1995 (along with stops with the New York/New Jersey Knights of the World League of American Football, the Carolina Panthers, and the Rhein Fire in the WLAF), is also a Super Bowl champion player as a member of the Green Bay Packers in 1996 and as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2017 season.

Pederson retired from the NFL after the 2004 season, joining Cavalry Baptist Academy as their head coach from 2005 through 2008. He then moved to the Philadelphia Eagles as an offensive quality control coach, working that position for 2009 and 2010. He moved up to the Eagles quarterbacks coach in 2011, then moved to the Kansas City Chiefs as their offensive coordinator in 2013. After three seasons in Kansas City, he returned to the Eagles as their head coach in 2016. He coached five seasons with the Eagles before being fired after the 2020 season. He did not coach last year.

There were nine head coaching vacancies this year, with five now filled. Along with the Pederson hiring by the Jaguars, the Chicago Bears have hired former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the Denver Broncos have hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hacket, the Las Vegas Raiders hired former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and the New York Giants hired former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. The Dolphins still have a vacancy for their head coaching position, along with the Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, and New Orleans Saints.