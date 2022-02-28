RUMOR | Dolphins could place the franchise tag on TE Mike Gesicki

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has important decisions to make on several internal free agents this offseason, with none bigger than whether or not to re-sign defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and tight end Mike Gesicki.

One thing that could make the decision a bit easier for Grier and Co. is that the number of the franchise tag for defensive ends is $19 million in 2021, which means the team needs to lock Ogbah up long-term sooner than later.

However. the franchise tag for tight ends is much cheaper, and according to Pro Football Network’s Mike Kaye, it is something the Dolphins are discussing internally.

Here’s what Kaye said:

Both Gesicki and Njoku are viewed as candidates to be franchise-tagged by their respective teams ahead of next week’s deadline, a league source who was granted anonymity told Pro Football Network on Monday. The tag is valued at around $11 million for tight ends this season. According to the source, $11 million “is a very reasonable number in the current tight end market.” If either player were to be tagged, their clubs would have additional time and leverage to work out a long-term deal.

Gesicki only found pay dirt twice in 2021, but anyone with two working eyes can see the type of talent he can be as a pass-catcher. When lined up in the slot, he can’t be stopped, and with an offensive-minded head coach like Mike McDaniel, I don’t think it’s crazy to say there’s still another level to Gesicki’s game that can be unleashed—Altered Beast style.

[ICYMI, Jake and I discussed placing the franchise tag on Mike Gesicki on the most recent episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio.]

Teams have until March 8th to place the franchise or transition tag on a player. The NFL’s legal tampering period begins on March 14th, with free agency (and the new league year) officially kicking off on March 16th at 4 PM.

