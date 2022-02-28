2022 Miami Dolphins free agents: Walk, tag, re-sign - Vince Biegel

The NFL offseason is here for the Miami Dolphins, which means it’s time to start planning for 2022. Before we reach the frenzy of free agency and never-ending NFL Draft pick predictions, we need to take a look at the Dolphins’ own players with expiring contracts. We’re walking through all the analysis for each Dolphins player set to hit the open market. Will Miami re-sign the player, place the franchise tag, or let the player walk away in free agency?

The fifth part of our annual series looking at the Miami Dolphins’ soon-to-be free agents is here, taking another closer look at each player. We take a look at where the player is in his career, what he did in 2021, what could be expected of him in 2022, and where the Dolphins stand at his position. We then provide you our thoughts on what the Dolphins should/could do ahead of the start of free agency when it comes to that player, as well as provide you a chance to vote on what you would do with the player.

Today, we look at linebacker Vince Biegel.

Background

Position: Linebacker

Age (at start of 2022 season): 29

College: Wisconsin

Experience: Six years

Expiring Contract: One-year, $920,000

2021 Review

Biegel’s 2021 season started as an extension of the 2020 season, during which he tore his Achilles tendon. He signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins during the offseason to return to the team, then was placed on injured reserve late in the preseason, appearing to end his 2021 campaign. He was released with an injury settlement in early September, then returned to the Dolphins’ practice squad in mid-October. Miami promoted him to the active roster in late November. He appeared in five games, recording two tackles on the year.

2022 Outlook

Counting his missed 2020 season, Biegel is headed into his sixth season in the NFL and will turn 29 this summer. He probably is once again a bubble player if the Dolphins were to bring him back. Miami will return Jerome Baker, Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, Calvin Munson, and Darius Hodge at the position in 2022, leaving open some roster space for both training camp and as depth options during the season - exactly where Biegel would likely fit on the roster.

Walk, Tag, or Re-Sign?

Biegel is not a franchise tag target, so we will stick to tag or let walk. You could almost coin-toss this decision. He is a solid depth linebacker and he is a player who can do good things on special teams, but he is also not someone you have to re-sign or your season is over. The best case is probably for Miami to re-sign him, then hope someone beats him out

Verdict: Re-sign for camp and let compete for a reserve linebacker/special teams role.