NFL Preseason 2022: Hall of Fame Game to feature Jaguars and Raiders

The NFL will kickoff their 2022 preseason with the annual Hall of Fame Game on August 4. The game, which is a part of the league’s enshrinement of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class each year, is held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, just outside the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The league likes to tie teams playing in the game to inductees into the Hall of Fame that year, and this year’s game does that.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders will open the preseason as they face off in the Hall of Fame Game. Offensive tackle Tony Boselli was selected to be a member of this year’s Hall of Fame class, making the Jaguars’ first ever draft pick their first Hall of Fame member as well. Boselli was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time First-Team All-Pro selection in seven seasons, with his career cut short due to a shoulder injury. He was in his 16th year of eligibility, but finally has made it to Canton.

Cliff Branch joins the Hall of Fame after a 14-year career with the Raiders. He won Super Bowls with the Raiders in 1976, 1980, and 1983 and was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time First-Team All-Pro selection. He led the league in receiving yards and touchdowns in 1974 and was selected to the Hall of Fame through the Senior Committee process. Branch passed away in 2019.

The Raiders also have a tangential connection to another Hall of Fame inductee. Richard Seymour is recognized as a New England Patriots player, having spent eight seasons with the Patriots, including winning three Super Bowls. However, he finished his career with four seasons as a member of the Raiders.

The Hall of Fame Game will be played at 8pm ET on August 4. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be on August 6.