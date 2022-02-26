2022 NFL Free Agency: Running backs tracker

The new NFL league year begins in just over two weeks, a mark on the calendar that includes the start of the free agency period. While teams are still working through the franchise tag period and working on potential contract extensions for their own soon-to-be free agents, they are also building their internal plans on which free agents they want to target on the open market.

Yesterday, we took a look at (likely) the Miami Dolphins’ biggest area of need, the offensive line. We listed all the players expected to be unrestricted free agents when the league year begins unless they reach a new contract with their current team or receive the franchise tag. Today, we move to the list of soon-to-be free agent running backs.

As we did with the offensive line list, we have included only the expected unrestricted free agents or players who are already free agents due to being cut or not being on an active roster when the season ended. Restricted and exclusive rights free agents were not included in this list, simply because we have to wait to see who is tendered and who is not.

The list below includes the player, his current team, and his age.

Running backs

Ameer Abdullah, Carolina Panthers (29)

Kalen Ballage, Pittsburgh Steelers (27)

Peyton Barber, Las Vegas Raiders (28)

Le’Veon Bell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (30)

Giovani Bernard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (31)

Brandon Bolden, New England Patriots (32)

Matt Breida, Buffalo Bills (27)

Trenton Cannon, San Francisco 49ers (28)

Corey Clement, Dallas Cowboys (28)

Tevin Coleman, New York Jets (29)

Alex Collins, Seattle Seahawks (28)

James Conner, Arizona Cardinals (27)

Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals (26)

D’Onta Foreman, Tennessee Titans (26)

Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (27)

Devonta Freeman, Baltimore Ravens (30)

Royce Freeman, Houston Texans (26)

Wayne Gallman, Minnesota Vikings (28)

Melvin Gordon. Denver Broncos (29)

Dontrell Hilliard, Tennesse Titans (27)

Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles (28)

Buddy Howell, Los Angeles Rams (26)

Justin Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers (26)

David Johnson, Houston Texans (31)

Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (25)

Taiwan Jones, Buffalo Bills (34)

Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts (26)

Jerick McKinnon, Kansas City Chiefs (30)

J.D. McKissic, Washington Commanders (29)

Sony Michel, Los Angeles Rams (27)

Ty Montgomery, New Orleans Saints (29)

Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers (30)

Latavius Murray, Baltimore Ravens (32)

Elijhaa Penny, New York Giants (29)

Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks (26)

Adrian Peterson, Seattle Seahawks (37)

Jalen Richard, Las Vegas Raiders (29)

Dwayne Washington, New Orleans Saints (28)

James White, New England Patriots (30)

Jordan Wilkins, Tennessee Titans (28)

Damien Williams, Chicago Bears (30)

Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs (27)

Jeff Wilson, San Francisco 49ers (27)