FILM | A look at NEW Dolphins QB Chris Streveler and what he can bring to Miami’s offense

On February 22nd, 2022, the Miami Dolphins signed CFL standout and former Arizona Cardinals back-up quarterback Chris Streveler.

Streveler helped the Blue Bombers win the Grey Cup in 2019 and then shortly made the transition to the NFL, where he backed up Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray. He also had a stint with the Baltimore Ravens last season, where he spent time on the team’s practice squad.

Now, he lands in Miami with Mike McDaniel and should, at the very least, give the offensive-minded head coach a versatile weapon to use in a variety of ways.

Streveler has appeared in 7 games during his two seasons in the big leagues, completing 17/25 passes for 141 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also had a few big runs that showed off his explosive speed.

FWIW, Streveler was one of the fastest quarterbacks in Madden22—which means he’s straight cheese— and his 4.51 pro day confirms this.

So while I don’t think Streveler will push for the starting job any time soon (or ever), I think he can be a valuable asset.

And after banging the table for Jacoby Brissett an offseason ago (I NEVER SAID TO RANDOMLY BENCH TUA FOR NO REASON), I’d have to say, Miami might have been much better off in 2021 with Streveler holding Tagovailoa’s clipboard.

TLDR: Chris Streveler may be the team’s back-up quarterback in 2022, but his real value will come as a gadget player in Mike McDaniel’s run-heavy(?) offense. His 4.51 speed makes him an asset in the run game, and his average arm will keep defenses on his toes.

I don’t know about you, but I’m very intrigued to see what Streveler can do and what types of tricks the mad scientist Mike McDaniel has up his sleeves. After all, it was his outside-the-box thinking that got him the Dolphins’ job in the first place.

What are your thoughts on Chris Streveler? Do you think he will make the Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster? Could he potentially be used in the wildcat? Maybe a position change to wide receiver? Let us know in the comments section below!